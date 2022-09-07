Can you lose weight by consuming less oil? A nutritionist answers

People who are trying to lose weight often start out with cutting back on oil and fat intake. But is it a sensible approach to weight loss? Can we consider some other dietary changes while trying to address our weight issues? Nutritionist Bhuvan Rastogi in his recent Instagram post explains how opting for fat-free meals can impact one's satiety and would not make much a difference in one's weight loss journey. Rastogi instead suggests one to focus on protein, optimal calorie intake and proper hydration. (Also read: Easy-to-follow weight loss tips for men and women)

"Fat intake is important. It has many important functions like helping in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K. Fat is important for our brain and helps control memory decline that happens with age. Fat though high in calories, also gives more satiety. A fat-free option will only make you less full and you will crave more food, more often. As a result, opting for fat-free meals won't make much difference. Remember dietary fat isn't the same as body fat. Even fat-free food can lead to fat deposition in the body," says Rastogi.

WHAT IS A BETTER APPROACH?

The nutritionist says one should focus on basics first and focus on optimal protein intake, optimal total calorie intake and regular water intake.

"In addition, create an active lifestyle for yourself. If, despite all this, you are still gaining weight then, and only then, should you try reducing the amount of oil used in cooking to create a minor deficit," says Rastogi.

While avoiding unhealthy fats is important, adding them from the right sources in your diet can add to your health.

"Fat intake is important. We don't need to cut down on fats or leave them out of our diet altogether, at least not before you’ve tried other important things that dictate health. Once your meal completes your protein and fiber intake, the rest of the calories can come from either carbs or fats; it doesn't matter. You can always try to add fats from nuts and seeds over oil, as they also come with a lot of micronutrients but don't cut out fats altogether," concludes Rastogi.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter