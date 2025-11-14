Can your music taste make you happier? Study suggests it's complicated

Ever heard the saying that music reveals who you are? Like a peek into your mind? Does your preferred music genre choice make you happier or more melancholic? You may think that someone who enjoys energetic music may be bubbly and happy, while those who listen to atmospheric, indie tracks may be more cynical and sad. Music gives a glimpse into the personality and general mental wellness.(Picture credit: Freepik)

But it turns out that the reality is much more nuanced, and various other factors are involved. A study published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences found that while your playlist does say something about your mood, it may not reflect the entire picture.

ALSO READ: Feeling stressed? 5 types of calming music you need to put on your playlist

What did the study find?

Listening to sad music doesn't make you a sad person. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The researchers examined data from 8,879 adult twins in Sweden. The participants were asked about their favourite music genre. The researchers also wanted to evaluate if liking a certain music genre actually improves or worsens wellbeing, or if it's linked to other wider factors such as genetics or family background. Twins were used in the survey because they share almost the same genetic information and grow up in the same family environment.

Participants who liked genres like pop, gospel, or Swedish dance music scored slightly higher in well-being. Those who liked indie music scored a bit lower. But when they looked at identical twins, there was no difference in happiness. This means music by itself does not directly influence happiness or sadness.

What does this imply?

This means your music tastes do not make you happy or sad. You can enjoy any genre, from pop and metal to indie, without actually worrying whether it will affect your overall well-being. In the moment, music may influence your feelings.

For example, an upbeat song can lift your spirits as yoy tap your feet, while indie music may create a more reflective or melancholic mood. But in the end, these effects are only temporary, based on what energy you pick from the tunes. They don't heavily impact your happiness and other aspects of emotional well-being.

Long story short, you can enjoy whatever music genre you want to, without fearing that it will impact your emotional well-being. You can stop throwing shade at your friend who enjoys heavy metal and let everyone groove to their own preferred tunes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.