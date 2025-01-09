Cancer and winter: Know risks and tips for staying healthy in cold weather

For people undergoing cancer treatment, the winter season can be difficult to navigate through. The chill in the air can intensify discomfort, increase infection vulnerability, and worsen treatment side effects. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Kapil Goyal, Consultant Medical Oncology, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, Niti Bagh, said, “Cancer patients are often in a catabolic state of metabolism with low reserves of fat, glucose, and muscle mass, which further compromises their ability to cope with the cold. Many also experience hormonal imbalances, making them more prone to feeling cold compared to healthy individuals.” Also read | What makes winter season tough for people with cancer “The immune system weakens due to cancer treatments, making patients more susceptible to respiratory infections like flu, colds, and pneumonia," said Dr. Kapil Goyal.(Unsplash)

Cancer patients are more prone to infection during winter

Dr. Kapil Goyal explained, “The immune system weakens due to cancer treatments, making patients more susceptible to respiratory infections like flu, colds, and pneumonia. Winter is a time of increased respiratory infections caused by viruses and bacteria, leading to cold and cough in all individuals. However, cancer patients with low immunity are even more prone to catching such infections. Spending most of the time indoors in closed rooms during winter allows virus particles to circulate, increasing the risk of infection.” Also read | Cancer treatment: Things you didn't know about chemotherapy

For cancer patients, winter can be a difficult time.(Pexels)

Chemotherapy and increased cold sensitivity

“Chemotherapy, a crucial treatment for many types of cancer, can significantly heighten sensitivity to cold. It often damages nerves and blood vessels, reducing blood flow and causing neuropathy—a condition marked by pain, numbness, and tingling in the extremities. In colder weather, these neuropathy symptoms can worsen, making everyday activities more difficult. Chemotherapy can also cause dehydration, fatigue, and anaemia, further increasing sensitivity to cold,” the Oncologist added. Also read | Immunotherapy for cancer treatment: Side effects and how it differs from chemotherapy

Tips for cancer patients to stay healthy during the winter season:

The doctor further shared a few tips for cancer patients to stay fit and healthy during the cold weather:

Stay physically active: Engage in light indoor exercises to improve blood circulation and maintain warmth.

Dress warmly: Use layers of warm, breathable fabrics and focus on protecting extremities with gloves, hats, and socks.

Eat a balanced diet: Focus on iron-rich foods and warm drinks to support immune function and help manage anemia.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep mucous membranes moist and prevent respiratory discomfort.

Use air purifiers and heaters: Ensure your room is equipped with air purifiers to reduce airborne particles and heaters to stay warm and comfortable.

Consider vaccinations: Getting vaccinated for influenza and pneumococcus can lower the risk of infections.

Avoid exposure to illness: Maintain distance from anyone showing symptoms of a cold or cough to reduce the chances of infection.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.