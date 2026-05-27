Cardiologist explains why ‘normal’ stress test does not mean arteries are clean, shares 5 symptoms to look out for

A heart attack is a common but serious health condition that takes place when the flow of blood to the heart is severely reduced or blocked. This is primarily caused by the buildup of fat, cholesterol and other substances in the coronary arteries, known as plaque. The risk of heart attack remains even if one does well on a stress test. (Pexel)

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Sometimes, to gauge the risk of a heart attack, medical professionals suggest a stress test. It is designed to determine how well the heart responds during times when it's working its hardest. While a “normal” stress test result is reassuring, it does not guarantee that there is zero risk of a heart attack.

Taking to Instagram on May 23, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a US-based cardiologist specialising in heart failure and transplantation, explained what a stress test actually looks for, what its limitations are, and what other symptoms one should watch out for if they are concerned about heart health.