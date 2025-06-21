Cardiologist shares 4 tips on what to drink and eat every morning: ‘Begin with water’

The way we start our morning sets the tone for our overall health and lifestyle. From the foods we choose for breakfast to the habits we follow after waking up, our morning routine plays a crucial role in shaping our well-being. Also read | Bloated, tired or off-balance in summer? These 3 simple breakfast diet tips could fix your gut and improve digestion Have a nourishing breakfast every day.(Freepik)

Breakfast, quite literally, breaks the overnight fast, making it the most important meal of the day. Since the gap between dinner and the next morning’s meal is often the longest, it’s essential to nourish the body with the right kind of nutrition to refuel energy levels, kickstart metabolism, and support healthy bodily functions throughout the day.

Dr Alok Chopra, cardiologist, functional medicine and disease reversal, keeps sharing important insights related to health and lifestyle on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. On February 15, Dr Alok Chopra addressed the importance of having the right breakfast and wrote, “Breaking your fast the right way is just as important as the fast itself! Nourish your body with the right foods to avoid energy crashes and blood sugar spikes.”

Here’s what Dr Alok Chopra suggested as breakfast and morning drink to consume for breaking the fast and nourishing the body:

1. Hydrate right away

Begin with water, coconut water, or a warm bone broth to gently wake up your digestive system.

2. Easy on carbs

Opt for fiber-rich, slow-digesting carbs like berries, sweet potatoes, or vegetables instead of refined sugars or white bread.

3. Avoid processed foods

Stay away from fried, processed, or sugary foods immediately after fasting to prevent bloating and energy crashes.

4. Prioritise protein and fats

Break your fast with eggs, nuts, avocado, or Greek yogurt to avoid blood sugar spikes and keep you full longer.

What is a healthy breakfast?

In a May 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prateek Chaudhary, senior consultant, interventional cardiology, Asian Hospital, Faridabad emnphasised on the importance of having a heart-healthy breakfast. "A heart-healthy breakfast not only fuels your body for the day but also supports cardiovascular health by helping control blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight. The key is to focus on light, cooling, fiber-rich, and nutrient-dense foods that support heart function without making you feel sluggish," he said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.