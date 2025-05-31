Bloated, tired or off-balance in summer? These 3 simple breakfast diet tips could fix your gut and improve digestion

As the sun rises earlier and days become more active, how you start your morning can set the tone for the rest of your day. Whether you are heading out for a morning walk, gearing up for a beach day, or simply adjusting to a faster-paced summer routine, your body — and especially your gut — needs dependable support. Nutritionist reveals 3 easiest ways to beat summer bloat and it tastes amazing.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nadiya Merchant, Associate Director of Nutrition at Kellanova India, shared, “A nourishing, fibre-packed cereal can be the perfect way to energise your summer mornings. With warmer weather often comes changes in diet, hydration, and daily rhythms.”

She revealed, “These shifts can impact digestion, leaving you feeling bloated, sluggish, or out of sync. That’s where the right breakfast comes in. Wholegrain cereals rich in dietary fibre lay a solid foundation for digestive health, helping you stay light, regular and ready for the day ahead.”

1. Fibre: Your digestive system’s ally

With the abundance of fresh produce and seasonal delights during the summer, it becomes easier than ever to include enough fibre in your diet. (Unsplash)

Fibre plays a key role in maintaining digestive balance, especially in the summer heat. Nadiya Merchant highlighted there are two main types:

Soluble fibre absorbs water to create a gel-like consistency in the gut, easing bowel movements.

absorbs water to create a gel-like consistency in the gut, easing bowel movements. Insoluble fibre adds bulk and supports efficient waste elimination.

Combined with adequate hydration, fibre helps regulate your digestion, making those warm-weather days more comfortable and bloat-free.

2. Cereals with benefits beyond convenience

Nadiya Merchant said, “Today’s ready-to-eat cereals offer much more than just a quick breakfast fix. Many are made from nutrient-rich whole grains and enriched with essential vitamins and minerals such as B-complex vitamins, iron, calcium and zinc. They’re an easy, reliable way to give your body the fuel it needs without compromising on health.”

Sunflower seeds add vitamin E and B-complex to breakfast cereals.(Shutterstock)

She added, “When you top your cereal with seasonal fruits, seeds, or a dollop of yogurt, you’re not just enhancing flavour—you’re feeding your gut’s beneficial bacteria. These microbes thrive on fibre and help support immunity, nutrient absorption, and a balanced gut environment.”

3. Start strong: A simple way to boost summer wellness

Nadiya Merchant suggested, “Starting your day with a bowl of wholegrain fibre-rich cereal is a smart, simple way to nourish your body and support digestive health. Look for options made with oats, bran, or other whole grains, and personalise them with fresh add-ins like fruits, nuts or seeds.”

Make your mornings count as with every spoonful, you are setting yourself up for a lighter and more vibrant summer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.