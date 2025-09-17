Cardiologist shares 5 easy things women need to do in their 40s to protect heart health

Turning 40 can feel like just another miltestone in life, but it’s a good time to think about your health, especially your heart health, as a woman. With everything going on, taking care of family, handling work, and chasing personal goals, it’s easy to forget about your own health. While you manage all these critical roles, don’t forget that your heart needs care too. Here are five simple ways to take care of your heart health so you can enjoy a happy and healthy future. Diet has a significant influence on heart health and can lower your chance of developing heart disease.(Adobe Stock)

Why is turning 40 so special?

Your 40s are not just about getting older; they bring about physiological changes that could affect your heart. “As you approach menopause, your estrogen levels drop,” Dr Vijay D’silva, Cardiologist, White Lotus International Hospital, tells Health Shots. You might not know this, but estrogen plays a protective role against heart disease. Additionally, this age often brings a slowdown in metabolism, which can lead to higher blood pressure and cholesterol levels, as per the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What are the signs of heart issues for women?

Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells us that nearly 1 in 2 women over 45 suffer from high blood pressure, a risk factor for heart disease. It’s a wake-up call for women in their 40s to start taking heart health seriously. So, how do we do that? Let’s get into some actionable steps!

Prioritise regular check-ups

"One of the most important steps is to schedule regular health check-ups", suggests Dr Vijay D’silva, Cardiologist and Clinical Advisor and Mentor of Heartnet India. Trust me, it’s not just about seeing a doctor when you feel something is off.

Check your health parameters: Regularly monitor your blood pressure and cholesterol levels as per the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Have a heart-to-heart chat with your doctor: Discuss any risks or concerns with your healthcare provider as per the National Institute on Aging. They can offer valuable advice tailored to you. Teleconsultation: No time for a doctor's visit? Use telehealth options for convenience. Some providers even offer at-home tests, making it easier than ever to stay on top of your heart health.

Cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity are all preventable problems, and early detection can make all the difference, as per the National Institute of diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

2. Stay physically active

An active lifestyle is one of the best gifts you can give to your heart, according to the American Heart Association! Aim for at least 30 to 40 minutes of physical activity each day.

Cariologist shares some fun options to get you moving:

Running or cycling: Hit the pavement or the trails, and let the fresh air do wonders for your spirits!

Hit the pavement or the trails, and let the fresh air do wonders for your spirits! Yoga: Not only will you strengthen your body, but you’ll also enhance flexibility and reduce stress.

Regular physical activity improves blood circulation, lowers blood pressure, and helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Plus, exercise is a great way to beat stress, as per Harvard Health. Who doesn't want to crush some squats and toss worries aside?

3. Eat heart-healthy foods

You really are what you eat, so make sure it’s heart-healthy as per the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute! Here’s how to diet for a happy heart:

Veggies and whole grains: Include a variety of colourful veggies and whole grains in your meals. These foods help maintain gut health, which is closely tied to heart health, as per Harvard Health!

Include a variety of colourful veggies and whole grains in your meals. These foods help maintain gut health, which is closely tied to heart health, as per Harvard Health! Ditch processed foods: Say goodbye to sugary sodas and fatty snacks. Processed foods contribute to weight gain and may block arteries, potentially leading to cardiovascular problems, according to Advances in Nutrition.

Opt for fresh, whole foods and watch your body transform! A healthy diet isn’t about deprivation; it’s about nourishing yourself according to the UK’s National Health Institute.

4. Manage stress and sleep

Let’s get real for a second, stress is a part of life, but how you manage it matters, as per the Mental Health Foundation. Chronic stress releases cortisol, which can increase blood pressure.

So, here are some tips to calm those nerves:

Breathe deeply: Practices such as meditation or deep-breathing exercises can help reduce stress levels, according to brain science.

Practices such as meditation or deep-breathing exercises can help reduce stress levels, according to brain science. Prioritise sleep: Adequate sleep is important for emotional and physical well-being. Aim for 7-9 hours each night as per the Sleep Foundation!

"By managing stress effectively and catching on sleep, you will feel more balanced and centred. Plus, your heart will thank you!" shares Dr D’silva.

5. Maintain a healthy weight

Let’s talk about the number on the scale, Being overweight is an issue many folks face in their 40s, as per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Cardiologist explains why maintaining a healthy weight is important for your heart:

Lower risks: Excess weight can lead to high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, and increased risk for type 2 diabetes.

Excess weight can lead to high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, and increased risk for type 2 diabetes. Keep moving: Stay active to support proper blood circulation and weight management. Even minor adjustments, like taking the stairs instead of the elevator, can have an impact!

It’s all about making sustainable changes that fit into your lifestyle!

Can you strengthen a weakened heart?

Even small daily habits can lead to an impact on your heart health. Each choice you make can either strengthen or weaken your heart.

So, let’s focus on those small steps: