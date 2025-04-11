Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says when she eats dessert she wants full fat, maida. Here’s why

With so many ‘experts’ online claiming that sugar is bad and poisonous for us, Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar said during her conversation with Pooja Dhingra, pastry chef and founder of Le 15, that ‘sugar is good’. The nutritionist stressed that sugar is not harmful if taken moderately. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar asserts that sugar is not harmful if consumed in moderation, advocating for traditional desserts over healthier alternatives.

Also Read | Fitness coach says walking 10,000 steps is the most underrated way to burn fat: ‘You don’t need to train for hours’

Is sugar a monster?

In a video shared by Tweak India on April 9, Rujuta revealed that every special occasion is marked with cupcakes in her office. “'Is sugar a monster?' It's only a monster if you eat it out of desperation. If you eat it out of a decision to celebrate something, then it's a wonderful thing to have.”

Rujuta also remarked that she'd rather have something that is time-tested instead of a healthier version of desserts. “I mean, I don't touch almond flour cakes or millet cakes. I want the pure stuff: full fat, full sugar, full maida, if I'm having it.”

‘Dessert, in the right frequency, is already healthy’

When asked what she thinks of healthy desserts, the nutritionist said that she would never eat them because ‘regular food is healthy’. She also stressed that a dessert, in the right frequency, is already healthy. “There is a reason someone made this recipe with so much butter, so much sugar, so much flour, and baked it at this temperature — because that's the one that can leave behind a legacy,” she explained.

Is there a framework for being healthy?

When asked by Pooja Dhingra if there are any frameworks or rules that one can follow when trying to be mindful of what they are eating while training hard, Rujuta said that there are no formulas for health and happiness. “The minute you reduce food to carbohydrates, protein, fat, and calories, you begin to lose joy. You start to second guess every morsel you eat, and your default becomes making everything less tasty than it is,” she explained.

“Even when you're drinking milk - choosing whole-fat milk versus low-fat milk; when you're eating an egg - having the whole egg versus just the egg white. Because then you don't crave for anything or any sugar later in the night. Then you're not constantly feeling hangry, thinking, 'I want food, I'm not satiated'. Then you can actually eat and taste your food out of a decision, not desperation,” the nutritionist added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.