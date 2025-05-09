Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares why you should eat mango in summer: ‘Mango a day keeps sadness at bay’

Rujuta Diwekar's new post explains the goodness of mango in a nutshell. In an Instagram video she posted on May 7, the celebrity nutritionist, who has worked with actor Kareena Kapoor for years, shared the benefits of eating mango in summer. Rujuta also gave an overview of mango's nutritional content and shared tips on how to enjoy it. Also read | Mango myths debunked: Nutritionist shares correct ways to eat the 'king of summers' Rujuta Diwekar said mango is not only delicious but is also very nutritious. (Representative picture: Pexels)

‘It is summer and you should be eating mango’

You might think eating mango could be worrisome for people with diabetes, or for those who are trying to limit their sugar intake. However, Rujuta Diwekar shared that no evidence suggests that eating fresh mango leads to diabetes or is unhealthy for people who are watching their weight. She added mangoes are also a good source of fibre, antioxidants and polyphenols (which may have anticancer properties).

She said, “This video is your yearly reminder that it is summer and you should be eating mango. It does not cause diabetes and obesity; it does not cause even cause skin breakouts. Soak your mango for half an hour, and then have your mango. Mango is delicious. It is full of sweetness, pulp, fibre, antioxidants, polyphenols – all the stuff that you are really looking for in different wellness products is in this natural fruit.”

‘Misinformation is bad for health, mango is not’

Rujuta added, “In a world which has lost the art of pining and romance, there is one thing that we still wait for – we wait for the mango season, we wait for the mango to naturally ripen. We wait for the mango, and cut it open and have its delicious taste, juice and flavour. Don't deprive yourself of that because a mango a day keeps sadness at bay. We all need that.”

In her caption, she shared, “Misinformation is bad for health, mango is not. Go ahead and sink your teeth in and devour the mango.”

Rujuta added that 'some things are worth repeating', and wrote:

1. The mango is good for you

2. The mango doesn’t cause diabetes or put you at a risk of elevated blood sugars

3. Even the American Diabetic Association recommends mango when it’s in season

4. Repeat

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.