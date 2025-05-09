Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares why you should eat mango in summer: ‘Mango a day keeps sadness at bay’

BySanya Panwar
May 09, 2025 10:18 AM IST

Rujuta Diwekar shared a video on Instagram explaining how mangoes are not only delicious but also boast an impressive nutritional profile.

Rujuta Diwekar's new post explains the goodness of mango in a nutshell. In an Instagram video she posted on May 7, the celebrity nutritionist, who has worked with actor Kareena Kapoor for years, shared the benefits of eating mango in summer. Rujuta also gave an overview of mango's nutritional content and shared tips on how to enjoy it. Also read | Mango myths debunked: Nutritionist shares correct ways to eat the 'king of summers'

Rujuta Diwekar said mango is not only delicious but is also very nutritious. (Representative picture: Pexels)
Rujuta Diwekar said mango is not only delicious but is also very nutritious. (Representative picture: Pexels)

‘It is summer and you should be eating mango’

You might think eating mango could be worrisome for people with diabetes, or for those who are trying to limit their sugar intake. However, Rujuta Diwekar shared that no evidence suggests that eating fresh mango leads to diabetes or is unhealthy for people who are watching their weight. She added mangoes are also a good source of fibre, antioxidants and polyphenols (which may have anticancer properties).

She said, “This video is your yearly reminder that it is summer and you should be eating mango. It does not cause diabetes and obesity; it does not cause even cause skin breakouts. Soak your mango for half an hour, and then have your mango. Mango is delicious. It is full of sweetness, pulp, fibre, antioxidants, polyphenols – all the stuff that you are really looking for in different wellness products is in this natural fruit.”

‘Misinformation is bad for health, mango is not’

Rujuta added, “In a world which has lost the art of pining and romance, there is one thing that we still wait for – we wait for the mango season, we wait for the mango to naturally ripen. We wait for the mango, and cut it open and have its delicious taste, juice and flavour. Don't deprive yourself of that because a mango a day keeps sadness at bay. We all need that.”

In her caption, she shared, “Misinformation is bad for health, mango is not. Go ahead and sink your teeth in and devour the mango.” 

Rujuta added that 'some things are worth repeating', and wrote:

1. The mango is good for you

2. The mango doesn’t cause diabetes or put you at a risk of elevated blood sugars

3. Even the American Diabetic Association recommends mango when it’s in season

4. Repeat

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares why you should eat mango in summer: ‘Mango a day keeps sadness at bay’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On