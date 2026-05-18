Chasing the ‘glazed donut skin’ trend? Dermatologist explains what suits Indian skin and what to avoid

Every few months, a new skin trend takes over our feeds, and the latest obsession is 'glazed donut skin.' Made famous by Hailey Bieber, it promises a lit-from-within, almost wet-looking luminosity, and skincare shelves are suddenly full of products claiming to deliver it. But here is a question nobody seems to be asking: was this trend designed for Indian skin in the first place? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ridhima Arora, Dermatologist, MBBS, MD (Dermatology and VD), Malik Radix Healthcare, decodes the trend for Indian skin type. Glazed donut skin trend for Indian skin type. (Pexel)

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What is Glazed Donut skin? Dr Ridhima said, “The glazed donut look is essentially extreme hydration layered with reflection, a combination of plumped-up skin texture and a dewy, almost shiny finish.” “The routine behind it typically involves a hydrating toner, a hyaluronic acid serum, a rich moisturiser, a facial oil, and sometimes a highlighter or balm as a topcoat,” she added. When it works, it looks incredible. When it doesn't, and for many Indian skin types it doesn't, it looks greasy, highlights pores, and can trigger breakouts.

The Indian skin context According to Dr Arora, Indian skin is biologically and climatically different from the Western skin types most beauty trends are built around. A few realities worth understanding: We have higher sebum production. Add India's humid climate to that, particularly in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, or Delhi in summer, and layering multiple occlusive products becomes a recipe for congestion, not a glow.

“Acne and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH) are our two biggest skin concerns. The glazed donut routine, if not adapted correctly, can worsen both. Heavy facial oils and rich balms over oily, acne-prone skin clog pores and aggravate breakouts, and when Indian skin breaks out, it scars darker and longer,” said Dr Arora.

Our skin has more melanin, which protects against UV damage but also makes us more reactive to certain ingredients. Anything that increases skin permeability without adequate sun protection afterwards puts us at higher risk of pigmentation.