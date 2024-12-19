Could a history of asthma or depression lead to kidney failure years later? Study finds potential link

A new study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society attempted to understand the relationship between kidney failure and health conditions like asthma and depression. The researchers discovered that older adults with multiple chronic conditions experience a significantly faster decline in kidney function compared to those with fewer health issues. Also read | Kidneys hold the key to ageing gracefully: Here's how your parents can protect their kidney health Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways with variable expiratory airflow limitation and diverse respiratory symptoms.

What the study found

The researchers said that multiple chronic health conditions, like asthma or depression, appear to speed up the death of your kidneys. They added that not all chronic conditions impact kidney function equally and that some combinations of health problems accelerate kidney decline more rapidly than others. They found that cardiometabolic conditions — those related to heart and metabolic health — pose the greatest risk.

“Our findings emphasise the importance of a comprehensive assessment that considers not only the overall chronic disease burden, but also the complex interplay between diseases when evaluating the risk of kidney function decline in older adults... individuals presenting with diseases that are characteristic of high-risk multimorbidity patterns may particularly benefit from increased kidney function monitoring, promotion of healthy lifestyle, and timely pharmacological interventions," Giorgi Beridze, one of the authors of the study said.

More about the study

The study tracked nearly 3,100 older adults over 15 years to examine how different combinations of health conditions affect kidney health. The average participant was around 74 years old, and two-thirds were women. The researchers collected detailed medical information through physical examinations, medical histories, and various health records. Participants underwent regular check-ups, with researchers measuring kidney function through blood tests that estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR).

87 percent of study participants had multiple chronic conditions, highlighting how common complex health scenarios are among older adults. The study identified five distinct patterns of chronic conditions among participants. The most concerning group was characterized by cardiometabolic conditions like diabetes and heart-related issues. These individuals showed the most dramatic kidney function decline, with their kidney filtration rates dropping nearly three and a half times faster than those in the lowest-risk group.

What is asthma?

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways with variable expiratory airflow limitation and diverse respiratory symptoms. It remains a prevalent global health concern. Its spectrum of symptoms includes coughing, chest tightness, wheezing, and breathlessness. As per the medical journal Frontiers, asthma is often triggered by an array of environmental factors, such as allergens, pollution, infections, weather changes, and emotional stressors.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.