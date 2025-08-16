Court shoes for pickleball: Top 8 picks to ensure ultimate grip, comfort and style
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 11:00 am IST
The right pickleball shoes offer stability, comfort, & non-marking soles. They enhance agility & protect feet, making them essential for indoor & outdoor play.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
ASICS Womens GEL-RENMA Light Blue/Blue Coast Badminton Shoes - 4 UK (1072A073.407) View Details
|
₹3,498.99
|
|
|
Skechers Womens Viper Court Pro - Pickleball Blue Sports Lace Up Shoe View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Avia Verge Womens Sneakers - Tennis, Court, Cross Training, or Pickleball Shoes for Women, Classic Black or Walking White Sneakers with Arch Support, Wide Width or Medium, Bright White/Bijou View Details
|
₹17,549
|
|
|
Nivia OPA Pickleball Shoes for Mens | Rubber Sole with Breathable Air Mesh with Fusion Technology Upper, Nonmarking Sole (Black) Size - UK-8 View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Hundred Court Zoom Unisex Non-Marking Court Shoes | Badminton, Pickleball, Table Tennis & Other Indoor Sports | Lightweight, Cushioned Grip (White/Blue ; UK 8) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
KONEX Fusion Non Marking Badminton Shoes for Men & Women | Water Resistant, Lightweight & Anti Skid Court Shoes | Ideal for Badminton, Squash, Pickleball, Paddle & Tennis -(Grey) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Nivia HY-Court 2.1 Badminton Shoes for Men, Ultimate Footwear for Court Mastery, Padel Shoes, Pickleball Shoes, Non-Marking Court Shoes, Unleash Your Full Court Potential, (Red), Size UK10 View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Hundred Court Step PBX Unisex Non-Marking Court Shoes | Badminton, Pickleball, Table Tennis & Other Indoor Sports | Lightweight, Cushioned Grip (Navy/Lime/Blue ; UK 10) View Details
|
₹1,736
|
|
View More Products