Aug 16, 2025
Court shoes for pickleball: Top 8 picks to ensure ultimate grip, comfort and style

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 11:00 am IST

The right pickleball shoes offer stability, comfort, & non-marking soles. They enhance agility & protect feet, making them essential for indoor & outdoor play.

The right pair of pickleball shoes offers stability for quick side-to-side moves, cushioned comfort for long rallies, and non-marking soles to keep the court in pristine condition. Be it if you’re playing indoors or outdoors, these shoes are designed to help you stay agile, prevent slips, and protect your feet from impact. Here are the top court shoes for pickleball to help you level up your game in style.

Court shoes for pickleball: Top 8 picks for grip, comfort and style(Pexels)

Top 8 pickleball court shoes for you:

1.

ASICS Women’s Gel-Renma Indoor Sport Shoe

Loading Suggestions...

Designed for indoor sports, the ASICS Gel-Renma combines style with function. The GEL cushioning system offers superior shock absorption during sudden stops and pivots, while the sturdy upper provides lasting durability. Its non-marking sole ensures you can move freely without scuffing the court surface, perfect for intense pickleball sessions.

2.

Skechers Women Lace Up Sports Shoes
Loading Suggestions...

Sporty and sleek, these Skechers lace-up shoes provide a comfortable, snug fit for all-day play. Featuring lightweight cushioning and flexible outsoles, they let you move with ease. The breathable mesh design keeps your feet cool even during competitive rallies, while the grip-enhanced soles support swift direction changes.

3.

Avia Women’s Avi-Verge Sneaker

Loading Suggestions...

For those who prioritise both comfort and support, the Avia Avi-Verge is a top pick. Its cushioned midsole reduces foot fatigue during extended matches, and the solid outsole delivers reliable traction on indoor pickleball courts. The classic sneaker style means you can wear it off-court too.

4.

Nivia OPA Pickleball Shoes for Men

Loading Suggestions...

Engineered with breathable air mesh and Fusion Technology, these Nivia OPA shoes keep your feet comfortable and well-ventilated. The non-marking rubber sole offers excellent grip, making them ideal for fast-paced pickleball games. Their sleek athletic look is perfect for players who want style with performance.

5.

Hundred Court Zoom Unisex Non-Marking Court Shoes

Loading Suggestions...

These versatile shoes are designed for multiple indoor sports, including pickleball. They feature lightweight construction, cushioned grip, and a non-marking sole. Whether you’re smashing volleys or chasing down shots, the Hundred Court Zoom provides the support you need for agile gameplay.

6.

KONEX Fusion Non-Marking Badminton Shoes for Men & Women

Loading Suggestions...

Water-resistant, anti-skid, and ultra-lightweight; these KONEX shoes are a great option for players who value speed and precision. Their cushioned footbed reduces impact, and the durable upper withstands intense court action. Designed for badminton, squash, and pickleball, they offer great multi-sport value.

7.

Nivia HY-Court 2.1 Badminton Shoes for Men

Loading Suggestions...

Built for ultimate court mastery, the Nivia HY-Court 2.1 combines stability with dynamic cushioning. The bold colour accents make a style statement, while the non-marking outsole ensures smooth transitions on court. Ideal for pickleball players who demand both aesthetics and performance.

8.

Hundred Court Step PBX Unisex Non-Marking Court Shoes

Loading Suggestions...

Offering excellent grip and comfort, the Court Step PBX is great for both beginners and experienced players. The lightweight design allows fast movements, while the cushioned sole reduces strain during extended play sessions.

The right pickleball shoes can make the difference between a good match and a great one. If you prefer ultra-lightweight designs, extra cushioning, or stylish versatility, this list offers options for every type of player. Choose a pair that complements your playing style, and you’ll be ready to dominate the court with confidence.

  • What type of sole is best for pickleball shoes?

    A non-marking rubber sole with good grip is ideal, as it prevents slips and protects indoor court surfaces.

  • How should pickleball shoes fit?

    They should fit snugly without pinching, offer good arch support, and allow enough room for toes to move comfortably.

  • Are these shoes suitable for outdoor pickleball courts?

    Yes, but indoor-designed shoes may wear out faster on rough outdoor surfaces. Look for reinforced soles for outdoor use.

  • Can I use running shoes for pickleball?

    Not recommended. Running shoes lack lateral support, which is essential for side-to-side movements in pickleball.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

