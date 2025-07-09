Curd with pickle instead of curd rice: Fitness coach shares 5 food swaps to help you lose weight by eating smarter

Online fitness coach Raj Ganpath shared an Instagram post explaining 'simple food switches to help with smart eating' on July 8. These choices can help create a calorie deficit while still enjoying your favourite foods, he said. For instance, eating curd or curd with pickle instead of curd rice can reduce carbohydrate intake and add probiotics to your meal. Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach Curd with pickle can be a tasty and nutritious way to mix up your meals. (Freepik)

According to Raj, adding a salad to your meal can increase nutrient intake and fibre, while reducing overall calorie consumption when having pizza. He added that Diet Coke has virtually zero calories, making it a better choice for those watching their calorie intake. In the video, Raj said, “If you like to eat but also want to create a calorie deficit, you have to make these five food switches.”

These swaps can be a great starting point for creating a calorie deficit. However, remember that portion control and overall balance are key. Here's a breakdown of five healthy swaps that Raj suggested:

1. Roti or phulka instead of naan

He explained this by saying, “Naan has three to four times the amount of calories as a roti or phulka. It tastes better, but is it three to four times better (for your health)? I don't think so.”

2. Pizza and salad instead of pizza and breadsticks

“Keep the pizza and replace the breadsticks with a salad because a salad is more filling, more nourishing, and it will ensure that you don't overeat. I get it – it is not as fun, but when you are trying to lose weight, just pizza is fun enough,” he said.

3. Curd instead of curd rice

Raj added, “I am probably crossing a line here, but hear me out – having curd or curd with some pickle at the end of a meal is as satisfying as having curd rice; but it is lower in calories, lower in carbs and higher in protein.”

4. Diet Coke instead of regular Coke

“Same taste, same vibe, same experience, but zero calories. You simply cannot beat that, and no, it is not dangerous,” he said.

5. Dark chocolate instead of dessert

Raj concluded, “Finally, a couple of pieces of dark chocolate instead of dessert because dark chocolate has a multi-dimensional and deeper taste. It lingers in your mouth for longer, satisfying you faster. Only thing – make sure the chocolate you are having is at least 70 percent dark.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.