Daily UV protection made easy with sunscreens under ₹500 that defend and nourish your skin
|Product
|Rating
|Price
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | Hydrating, Lightweight & Non-Greasy | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum & Blue Light Protection | Clinically Tested - (In-Vivo) | 50 gView Details
₹438
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel With Papaya & Vitamin CView Details
Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen with SPF 50 Pa++++ | For Pigmentation-Free Skin | No White Cast & Light Weight | For Daily Moisturization | For All Skin Types | 50 gView Details
₹448
Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen with Vitamin C & TurmericView Details
Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PAView Details
Sunscreens are essential skincare products that act as a barrier to shield our skin from the sun's harmful rays. Up to 80% of ultraviolet (UV) rays still reach your skin on cloudy days, and UVA can penetrate windows and clouds alike, contributing to ageing and pigmentation, as reported in the Skin Health and Disease Journal by Oxford Academic. Sunscreens work to block the sun's harmful UV rays by either reflecting or absorbing them; therefore, they are a must-have in a daily skincare routine.
Many people assume only expensive sunscreens offer absolute protection. Still, budget‑friendly sunscreens under ₹500 with proper SPF and PA ratings can reduce harmful UV effects just as effectively when used correctly. Sunscreens should be applied not just on the beach or sunny days but also on cloudy days, as UV rays can penetrate clouds.
Try these 8 sunscreens under ₹500 for daily use and UV protection.
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel 50 g is a lightweight UV defence that also hydrates skin. Clinical in‑vivo testing (ISO 24444:2019, CTRI/2025/02/080287) shows its SPF 50 and PA++++ formula blocks broad‑spectrum UVA/UVB rays and guards against blue light exposure. Its gel texture absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue, helping maintain hydration with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. This makes it useful for daily sun protection, especially for normal to oily skin.
Reasons to buy
Effectively blocks UVA, UVB and blue light
Dermatologically and clinically in-vivo tested
Formulated with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and niacinamide
Suitable for normal, combination and oily skin
Reason to avoid
Not ideal for very dry skin
Limited water resistance, so reapplication is needed
Customer feedback
Customers like its lightweight, non-greasy feel and no white cast, though some find it less ideal for very oily skin.
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel SPF 50+ PA++++ is for daily sun damage by offering high UV defence backed by in‑vivo SPF 50+ testing under ISO 24444:2019 standards (SPF 50.083) and broad‑spectrum PA++++ protection, which blocks both UVB and high levels of UVA rays. This sunscreen also includes vitamin C and papaya extracts for mild antioxidant and skin‑tone support. Its gel-based texture absorbs easily without leaving a white cast, making it suitable for consistent daily application.
Reasons to buy
Super light gel-like texture
An anti-pollution factor (APF) that blocks harmful particles
Formulated with vitamin C, papaya extracts and hyaluronic acid
Fragrance free
Reason to avoid
Dewy finish may feel greasy on very oily skin
The pump mechanism may not work properly
Customer feedback:
Customers generally find this sunscreen lightweight, with a dewy finish and no white cast, and note effective daily protection and a pleasant feel.
Dr Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ addresses daily sun damage and pigmentation concerns with broad-spectrum SPF 50+ and PA++++ protection. Journal of Clinical Medicine reports that kojic acid at ~1% can target uneven tone and pigmentation, while antioxidants support skin texture. It's a lightweight, non-greasy gel that helps with daily use without a white cast, and niacinamide may help even skin tone. Making it suitable for those seeking daily sun defence with additional care for pigmentation concerns.
Reasons to buy
Kojic acid makes it suitable for those concerned about pigmentation.
Oil-free and water-resistant formula
Formulated with kesar extracts, kojic acid, and hyaluronic acid
Clinically in vivo tested and has a quick-absorbing formula
Reason to avoid
Moisture level may be low in winter.
Customer feedback:
Customers say it feels lightweight, with no white cast, and blends well, but some find it heavy, and their skin feels dry in winter.
Daily sun exposure drives tanning and uneven tone, but consistent high-SPF use helps limit this damage. Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen provides SPF 50 PA++++, which can block UVB rays and brighten skin when applied correctly. It is in-vivo tested and formulated with vitamin C and turmeric for antioxidant support. The lightweight texture leaves no white cast, making it suitable for everyday use on all skin types.
Reasons to buy
In vivo tested
Formulated with turmeric and vitamin C
Made with no harmful chemicals
Reason to avoid
The formula feels oily or sticky on the skin, particularly in hot or humid weather.
Strong fragrance may irritate some users.
Customer feedback:
Customers like its lightweight feel and no white cast, while some note oiliness and fragrance concerns.
Minimalist SPF 50 PA++++ Sunscreen provides everyday UV defence with broad-spectrum SPF 50 and PA++++ protection. Its formula includes niacinamide and multi-vitamins (A, B3, B5, E, F) that help soothe and hydrate skin after sun exposure. The lightweight cream spreads easily without a heavy feel or white cast, making daily use more comfortable. Photostable UV filters protect against UVA/UVB damage, and the non-comedogenic formula aims to suit various skin types.
Reasons to buy
Photostable filters that maintain sun protection
Added multi-vitamins (A, B3, B5, E, F)
Lightweight, no white cast
Reason to avoid
Heavier feel for oily skin
Limited water resistance
Customer feedback:
Customers find it lightweight, with no white cast and UV protection, though some note it as oily and heavy.
Excess sun exposure can worsen oiliness, acne, and skin damage; consistent UV protection is essential. Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen provides SPF 50+ and PA+++, verified via in‑vivo testing, and effectively blocks UVA and UVB. It's a matte, lightweight gel that absorbs quickly without greasiness or a white cast, making it suitable for oily, combination, and normal skin. Dermatologically designed for daily use by men and women.
Reasons to buy
Water-resistant and fragrance-free
8-hour long-lasting, as claimed by the brand
Matte, lightweight and non-greasy
In vivo tested SPF 50+ PA +++
Reason to avoid
Not suitable for very dry skin
Customer feedback:
Customers appreciate its lightweight, matte texture and effective UV protection, though a few note slight dryness or need for reapplication.
Daily UV exposure can accelerate pigmentation, premature ageing, and skin sensitivity; consistent protection is essential. Foxtale Glow Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB defence, in-vivo tested, with a lightweight, non-greasy formula leaving no white cast. Enriched with vitamin C and niacinamide, it supports antioxidant protection and skin barrier health, while 100% new-gen EU-approved filters ensure effective daily use for sensitive skin.
Reasons to buy
Clinically in vivo tested and has a light-weight formula
Formulated with niacinamide and vitamin C
Fights dullness and prevents pigmentation
Reason to avoid
Limited water resistance
Customer feedback:
Customers find it lightweight, non-greasy, and leaves no white cast, though some note that fragrance or texture preferences vary.
Comparison table:
|Product
|SPF/PA
|In vivo tested
|Key actives
|Texture
|Suitable for
|The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen
|SPF 50+ / PA++++
|Yes
|Niacinamide, Hyaluronic acid and vitamin E
|Lightweight gel
|Normal to oily skin
|Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel
|SPF 50+ / PA++++
|Yes
|Vitamin C, papaya extracts and hyaluronic acid
|Dewy gel
|All skin types
|Dr Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Acid Sunscreen
|SPF 50+ / PA++++
|Yes
|Kesar extracts, kojic acid and niacinamide
|Lightweight cream
|Pigmentation concerns
|Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Sunscreen
|SPF 50 / PA++++
|Yes
|Turmeric and vitamin C
|Lightweight gel
|All skin types
|Minimalist SPF 50 PA++++ Sunscreen
|SPF 50 / PA++++
|No
|Multi‑vitamins (A, B3, B5, E, F)
|Lightweight cream
|Daily use
|Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen
|SPF 50+ / PA+++
|Yes
|Phospholipids and glycerine
|Matte gel
|Oily and combination
|Foxtale Glow Sunscreen
|SPF 50 / PA++++
|Yes
|Vitamin C and niacinamide
|Lightweight cream
|Sensitive and daily use
