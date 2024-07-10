Deepika Padukone finally reveals why her IG feed is full clouds, flowers pics as she celebrates self-care month

Deepika Padukone believes in taking care of herself, physically, mentally and emotionally. She believes that simple acts of self-care and self-love can boost our wellbeing and make us feel better. Every year, self-care month is observed from June 24 to July 24. This month is marked by creating awareness about simple acts of self-care that can help us feel better. Mental health is of prime importance for everyone. Often mental health and mental health-related conditions are treated as taboos which trigger difficulties and delay seeking help. Deepika Padukone, who is very vocal about her mental health-related condition that she went through a few years back, advocates for self-care and self-love. Deepika Padukone spoke of the need of performing simple acts of self-care.(Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Deepika, on Wednesday, shared a picture of a serene place on her Instagram profile and reinstated the need of spending time in nature. “It’s Self-Care Month! But why celebrate ‘Self-Care Month’ when you can practice simple acts of Self-Care every day? I know a lot of you often look at my feed and go - Here we go again! Another picture of the Sky…or Flowers…or the Ocean! But the truth is, that I find spending time outdoors and in nature truly relaxing and therapeutic. However, for most of us, finding those spaces may not be the most convenient, accessible or may not even exist! And that’s why, whenever I do get the opportunity, I try and make the most of it. It’s where I don’t just survive, I thrive!”

Deepika Padukone believes in spending time with herself and her thoughts

Sharing her personal way of self-care, Deepika added, “Whenever that isn’t possible though, I resort to what I believe is the next best. I take a few moments and step away. Between shots, between meetings to a place that feels completely different from the space I spend most of my time in. It’s something my father taught me. Stepping away allows me to pause, breathe and re-align…myself and my thoughts.”

Deepika, a few days ago, shared another self-care related post where she spoke of the importance of workout. She shared the picture of herself performing Viparita Karani. “It’s no secret that I love a good workout. And that I don’t work out to look good but in fact to ‘feel fit’. Exercise has been part of my lifestyle for as long as I can remember. However, whenever I can’t fit in a workout, I practice This Simple 5-Minute Routine. TBT, I practice this routine everyday! I find it especially useful after a long flight or even just to decompress,” read an excerpt of her post.

Deepika, in 2015, spoke of how she fought depression. In 2015, she also founded LiveLoveLaugh – an organisation aimed to help the ones suffering from stress, anxiety and depression.