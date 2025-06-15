Dentist says 'straws might be worse for you than you think', warns against using them for this reason

Many of us reach for straws out of habit or convenience, thinking they're a safer way to enjoy drinks without staining our teeth or harming our enamel. Dentist Dr Seb Lomas warns that using straws could actually contribute to dental issues you wouldn't expect. Here's why it might be time to reconsider this everyday habit. (Also read: Dentist reveals 5 most common brushing mistakes that could be ruining your oral health: ‘Don’t forget your tongue’ ) Using straws can create negative pressure that disrupts tongue positioning, affecting swallowing. (Unsplash)

Can using straws affect the way you swallow?

In his May 9 Instagram post, Dr Seb says, “Did you know that using straws too often can actually be an issue for your myofunctional routines?”

He uses a regular straw as an example to explain his point. “Think about how you use a straw, whether it's for water, juice, or smoothies. You place it in your mouth, suck your cheeks in, pull your lips down, and create negative pressure. That backward-sucking motion can actually pull the tongue out of its natural position. Over time, this can interfere with the way you swallow because you're relying on air pressure instead of proper tongue posture.”

Dr Seb explains that in the field of myofunctional therapy, the goal is to have both the tip and back of the tongue positioned high in the mouth while swallowing, without engaging any unnecessary facial muscles. "We want the swallow to happen naturally, without the cheeks or lips doing extra work," he says.

What's the right way to use a straw

Interestingly, he points out that there are specially designed straws that promote what he calls the "perfect swallow." These straws make it impossible to use incorrect muscle patterns and instead encourage proper tongue positioning during swallowing.

"The best way to use a straw," he adds, "is to suck the liquid into your mouth, then remove your lips from the straw and swallow normally. That way, you're ensuring your muscles stay in balance and you're promoting a healthy, natural swallowing technique."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.