Dentist warns of 4 major health risks of missing tooth: ‘Jawbone begins to shrink…’

To understand the consequences of a missing tooth and why it shouldn't be overlooked, HT Lifestyle reached out to Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Dr Vimal Arora, CCO, Clove Dental. He shared that often, people may disregard that one missing tooth as they can still talk and eat without any worry. But usually this affects negatively, sooner or later.

What are the dangers of a missing tooth?

What are the dangers of a missing tooth?

Other than the aesthetic reasons, here are some concerning ways a missing tooth may impact you:

1. Jawbone shrinks

The first visible change strikes the jawbone. It changes your facial structure.

“When a tooth is lost, the jawbone beneath it begins to shrink - sometimes within just a few months,” Dr Arora said. “That’s because your bone supports the tooth, and without the tooth, the bone dissolves. Over time, this causes your face to look sunken or aged well before its time.”

In other words, your cheeks appear hollow, making you appear prematurely aged, significantly affecting your appearance.

2. Neighbouring teeth tilt

The dentist reminded that our teeth function as a close-knit team. They don't exist in isolation. When one tooth goes missing, as Dr Arora noted, the others try to ‘fill in’ the gap. The neighbouring teeth start tilting, and the opposite tooth may over-erupt to meet the empty space.

Further this creates extensive problems, leading all the way up to headaches. Dr Arora said, “That uneven bite doesn’t just affect your smile - it can put strain on your jaw joints, leading to pain, clicking, or unexplained headaches.”

3. Gum disease

Moreover, a single missing tooth can open doors for infections. Dr Arora elaborated that as teeth begin to shift to fill the missing spaces, they create tight corners and hidden crevices where plaque and bacteria thrive. He added that it may cause gum disease, which in turn leads to more serious issues. “Left unchecked, gum disease itself has been linked to more serious conditions like heart disease and stroke, as bacteria travel beyond your mouth.”

4. Poor nutrient absorption

Your digestion, too, gets affected. The dentist shed light on a habit many people with missing teeth may have unconsciously adopted. He said, “Some people stop eating crunchy fruits and vegetables altogether, which means they’re missing out on key nutrients.”

Advantages of an implant

Dr Vimal Arora recommended an implant as an option. Describing what it is, he added, “Unlike removable dentures or bridges, an implant doesn’t just replace the visible crown of the tooth - it also replaces the root. A small titanium screw is gently placed into the jawbone, where it fuses naturally with the bone through a process called osseointegration.”

The benefits are many, as it mimics a natural root. The dentist highlighted that it prevents bone loss, keeps nearby teeth aligned, and restores full chewing power. Implants, when cared also last many decades.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.