Dermatologist reveals why ‘losing 50–100 hairs daily is normal’; shares when you should be concerned

Seeing a lot of hair fall at once can be scary, but the dermatologist drew attention to a pattern behind it. Dr Garg explained, “Every day, it is usual to lose 50 to 100 hairs. This happens because the body renews itself. The scalp clears out old strands much like skin removes dead cells.” Moreover, he assured that hair loss actually makes sense as hair is ‘alive’. The dermatologist explained that on any person's head, there are about 100,000 tiny follicles holding hair, yet none of them follow the exact same growth schedule. So, seeing some hair fall out every day is normal because the strands are not growing or falling together, which is why hair loss is actually part of a natural cycle.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Gaurav Garg, consultant dermatologist, hair transplant surgeon and dermato-surgeon, founder and director of Dermalife Skin and Hair Clinic at New Delhi, who helped with the distinction better. He revealed a 100-strand rule to better explain the concept of normal shedding.

Ever freaked out after seeing clumps of hair in your hairbrush or drain? It can be shocking to see so many strands, but losing hair isn't always a warning sign. Sometimes, shedding is completely normal. But it is also critical to understand whether it is everyday shedding or actual hair loss .

The dermatologist also brought to notice that shedding can occur when your body is under stress, but this does not mean it is permanent hair loss. This is called Telogen Effluvium.



He elaborated, “Stress hits hard when someone runs a high fever, gives birth, drops weight fast, or faces deep emotional strain. Instead of growing, many hair roots pause at once as the body tries to save strength. A few weeks later, nothing seems different. Then, around ninety days afterwards, those strands begin to drop together. It happens all at once, quietly, without warning.”

Red flags: When to worry According to the dermatologist, bare patches change everything. Anytime there is thinning with no clear areas of growth, he urged paying attention and listed some signs that indicate it is time to visit a specialist: