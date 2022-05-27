Diagnosed with monkeypox? Isolation to treatment, here's a step-by-step guide by expert

Monkeypox cases have been on rise in multiple countries and while no cases have been reported in India so far, as a precuationary measure a 28-bed isolation ward has been set up at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. A rare disease, it shares many similarities with small pox though it is milder in nature. The incubation period of monkeypox is around 1-2 weeks and the first symptoms are of flu-like nature like fever, chills, a headache, and muscle ache, apart from lymph node enlargement which is a hallmark of monkeypox and differentiates it from other diseases. After 1-2 days, a rash starts to develop first on the face and then spreads to other body parts. (Also read: Monkeypox signs and symptoms in kids to watch out for)

How monkeypox spreads

Monkeypox is a viral infection which can be spread by a person's contact with an infected person or the infected animal like rodent, squirrel, monkey or a contact with their body fluids or any material contaminated with the virus. According to CDC, the virus can enter the body through broken skin, respiratory tract, eyes, nose, or mouth. Apart from bite or scarch of an animal, bush meat preparation, direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, or indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated bedding can also spread monkeypox. Human-to-human transmission is thought to occur primarily through large respiratory droplets.

What to do if you are infected with monkeypox

If you have a history of travel or history of contact with a person infected with monkeypox and you develop a rash or fever, then you should immediately isolate yourself or go to a hospital facility where there are special wards to get isolated there, advises Dr Sulaiman Ladhani, Consulting Chest Physician MD Chest and Tuberculosis, Masina Hospital, Mumbai.

What is the period of isolation for monkeypox

The person infected with monkeypox has to be isolated for at least 3 weeks depending on what the treating doctor feels. He has to be supervised because there is no specific treatment for it, says Dr Ladhani.

"Smallpox vaccine is considered to be effective in this based on the availability and guidance, giving the same can be considered. But the main thing is to avoid contact, isolation and tracing needs to be done for the close contacts of any of this (infected) person," adds the expert.

Step-by-step guide for treatment

The patient has to be treated symptomatically, whereas the patient is isolated to prevent the spread. The rash changes and goes through different stages, like chickenpox, before finally becoming a scab that falls off. The symptoms usually resolve by themselves within a few weeks.

"The person nursing the patient should use PPE Kit and all others should take care of hand hygiene and sanitization. All infected materials should be disposed of properly and regular sanitization of the surrounding environment should be done," says Dr Subhash Kakkar, ENT Sr. Surgeon founder of Kakkar ENT Clinic (Karol Bagh), also visiting consultant with BL Kapur hospital and Apollo Spectra.

As per CDC (USA) Guidelines, there is no proven, safe treatment for monkeypox virus infection. However, there are standard practices that are practiced around the globe.

- Isolation of the patient for 3 weeks approximately till the scab falls.

- You have to do the contact tracing of the patient for the last 21 days

- Vaccines for Smallpox can be given to the contacts within 4 days of exposure, it protects 85% of the times for monkeypox.

- There are two anti-virals - Cidovofir and Brincidovofir, which have been studied in vitro but have not been approved by FDA.

- Vaccinia-Immune-Globulin (VIG- smallpox antibodies) can be used, which is made from the pooled blood of individuals who have been inoculated with the smallpox vaccine.

- Vaccine Jynneos (Imvamune or imvanex) has been licensed in USA to prevent monkeypox and smallpox.

