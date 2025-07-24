Diet coach shares 7 tips to fast track fat loss: 'Your body will keep storing fat until...'

Jyotsana Sharma is a diet and nutrition coach who keeps sharing insights related to health on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. On July 16, Jyotsana shared an Instagram post explaining how sustainable and healthy habits can help us shed the extra kilos faster. “Your body will keep storing fat in your belly and hip area until you start doing this.” Also read | Eating carbs and losing fat: Fat loss coach shares 6 foods to have daily for faster weight loss Sustainable and healthy habits can help us shed the extra kilos faster.(Representative Image: Pexel)

Jyotsana shared a few habits that can help fast track the fat loss journey:

1. Balance hormones

•Reduce cortisol: Manage stress with deep breathing, mindfulness, or low-intensity movement (e.g., walking, yoga).

•Improve insulin sensitivity: Eat low-glycemic foods, strength train regularly, and consider time-restricted eating.

•Support estrogen balance: Increase fiber (removes excess estrogen), and limit xenoestrogens (plastics, processed foods).

2. Optimise nutrition

Focus on whole, unprocessed foods: High in protein, fiber, healthy fats, and micronutrients. Limit refined carbs, added sugars, and trans fats; these increase lipogenesis (fat creation). Eat in a slight caloric deficit if fat loss is the goal. Calorie deficit ensures that we consume lesser calories than we are aiming to burn. This helps in faster fat loss.

3. Prioritise sleep

Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night. Poor sleep increases ghrelin, reduces leptin, and raises cortisol, all of which promote belly fat.

4. Exercise intelligently‍

Combine resistance training (to build lean mass and boost resting metabolism) with moderate cardio (for overall fat oxidation). Include HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) 1–2x/week to improve metabolic flexibility.

5. Support gut health

Consume prebiotic and probiotic foods (e.g., yogurt, sauerkraut, fiber-rich veggies). A healthy microbiome reduces inflammation and regulates energy homeostasis.

6. Reduce alcohol intake

Alcohol disrupts lipid metabolism and promotes visceral fat accumulation, especially around the liver and abdomen.

7. Address micronutrient deficiencies

Ensure adequate levels of magnesium, vitamin D, zinc, and omega-3s—all linked to hormone and metabolic health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.