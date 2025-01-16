Diet coach who dropped 30 kilos shares six reasons you get sugar cravings after a meal

Tulasi Nithin is a diet coach and weight loss expert who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 30 kilos. Tulasi keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile, along with tips and tricks related to weight loss-diet and workout regimen. Recently, Tulasi shared a post and addressed sugar cravings. Also read | 6 sweet fruits to satisfy your sugar cravings naturally "Once I understood the reasons behind these cravings, I started making changes to my meals and saw incredible results and lost 30kg," wrote Tulasi Nithin.(Instsgram/@tulasinithinofficial)

Tulasi wrote, “I remember struggling with intense sweet cravings after meals, often indulging in desserts during my weight loss journey. And then felt extremely guilty afterward! Once I understood the reasons behind these cravings, I started making changes to my meals and saw incredible results and lost 30kg.” Also read | Are you craving sugar all the time? Nutritionist shares 5 reasons why it may happen

Tulasi further noted down the six reasons behind intense sweet cravings after a meal:

Blood sugar fluctuations:

After eating, especially meals high in refined carbohydrates, your blood sugar can spike and then drop quickly, leaving you craving sugar for a quick energy boost.

Emotional triggers:

Many people turn to sweets for comfort or as a reward after a meal. This emotional association can lead to cravings, even if you’re not physically hungry.

Habitual patterns:

If you’ve conditioned yourself to expect dessert after every meal, your brain may signal cravings out of habit rather than true hunger. Also read | It will shock you how many kilos of sugar an average person consumes per year, according to researchers

Lack of nutrient-dense foods:

If your meals are lacking in essential nutrients, you may crave sweets to compensate for that deficiency.

Dehydration:

Sometimes, our bodies confuse thirst with hunger, leading us to crave sweets when we’re actually dehydrated.

Low energy levels:

If you’re feeling fatigued or low on energy, you might seek quick energy from sugary foods.

Why sugar cravings happen?

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Sonia Bakshi, Nutritionist and Founder DtF explained, “Eating sugar and taking drugs both activate the reward centre of the brain which raises dopamine levels. This creates a pleasurable 'high' which makes you want to keep doing it. Every time you eat sugar, you reinforce neuropathways, which causes the brain to become hardwired to crave sugar and build up a tolerance. This is when the habit starts to turn into an addiction.” Also read | 8 telltale signs that you are addicted to sugar; how to beat sweet cravings

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.