Diet for post-covid recovery: Expert shares tips

Two years back, the covid-19 pandemic changed the way we live forever. The contagious disease made us lock ourselves inside the homes and go through the terror of watching in horror how it got hold of people. With time, things became better with the vaccination and the booster shots. The immunity of the people also started to grow and we were able to recover as a group faster from the disease. However, the disease continues to leave a long-lasting impact on the health. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Abhishek Gagneja, Founder, Yoga Brands said, “Even weeks after testing negative, many people continue to have post-covid-19 symptoms like fatigue, breathing problems, joint pain, chest pain, and foggy memory among others. As the recovery speed differs from person to person, it is extremely important to follow a nutritious diet plan. Choosing wise food options is one of the quickest ways to become fit.”

ALSO READ: Covid-19 recovery: Swear by avocados, lentils, loads of liquid

Abhishek Gagneja further noted down five food choices and dietary changes which can help in boosting the immunity of the body and help in recovering faster. They are as follows:

Immunity-boosting foods: Food items loaded with nutrients such as vitamin C and minerals such as zinc, copper, and iron are recommended to be included in the daily diet. citrus fruits, dark green leafy vegetables, and seasonal fruits also should be included in the diet.

Protein-rich foods: Abhishek Gagneja mentioned that after the recovery from covid-19, it is important to boost the immunity and contribute in growing the muscles of the body to develop physical strength. For this, it is important to incorporate food items such as pulses, legumes, egg, meat, fish, chicken, and dairy products in the diet.

Energy-giving foods: The process of recovery from covid-19 drains the body of physical and mental strength. In such cases, it is important to consume food items that boost the energy level of the body. Carbohydrate-rich foods such as wheat, maize, jaggery, and ghee should be included in the diet.

Healthy fats: Fats are known to have a bad reputation – however, they contribute in proper functioning of the hormones and provides around 15-20 percentage of the daily nutrition to the body. Food items rich in health fats such as avocado, nuts, ghee, and olive oil are recommended by the expert.

Follow more stories on <strong>Facebook </strong>and <strong>Twitter</strong>.