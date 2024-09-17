Do you dry fast for weight loss? Here's why it’s harmful

Fasting has quickly garnered popularity as a wellness method of losing weight. Some people choose to fast for the larger part of the day and consume very calculated nutrition. Some people also tend to consume food only during certain time windows, and while maintaining prominent time gaps between two meals. However, staying hydrated is a part of fasting. Some people seem to have levelled up the pattern of fasting and have started avoiding drinking water as well. However, dry fasting can be harmful for the body. One of the most prominent health problems that dry fast can cause is dehydration.(Unsplash)

Nutritionist Shyla Cadogan, RD, in a recent article, pointed out the health problems that dry fasting can invite. The human body can sustain itself for a certain period of time without food, however, the same cannot be said about water. While the body can go without food, we should be careful not to push the time frame.

Certain religious festivals are observed with fasting, such as Ramadan. However, during Ramadan people consume a meal before sunrise, and break their fast after sunset – this time frame is allowed by the body, and usually do not invite health troubles. However, when we start to practice dry fasting for trendy wellness reasons, we run the risk of multiple health issues.

Dry fast can cause dehydration:

One of the most prominent health problems that dry fast can cause is dehydration. When the body goes hours or days without consumption of adequate water, it can cause fatigue, lack of urine, constipation, headaches and loss of focus.

Dry fasting can make it seem that we are losing weight – the truth is, we end up losing water weight and not body fat. Hence, the lost weight is gained right back when we reintroduce liquids in the body.

For people focusing on the weight loss journey, it is important to stay hydrated at all times. Hydration ensures joint lubrication and water and electrolyte balance in the body. It also helps in maintaining the body temperature and regulating healthy bowel movements.

Shyla Cadogan, RD further added that there are healthy ways of fasting, and we should focus on them, instead of making the body go through the turmoil of dry fasting, which causes more harm than benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.