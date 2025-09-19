Doctor explains gastro infections, shares 5 prevention tips: ‘They normally begin with minor symptoms, but if ignored…’

Contaminated water is one of the biggest sources of waterborne infections that harm gut health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Tushal Goyal, consultant physician, Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, explained that when water sources get mixed with soil, sewage, and harmful microbes, they become unsafe for consumption. How contaminated water leads to diarrhea, cholera, and typhoid.(Shutterstock)

"This contaminated water can come into contact with food and drinks, increasing the risk of infections like diarrhea, cholera, and typhoid. Consuming or using such dirty water without proper purification can lead to illnesses," he added.

Poor hygiene practices:

The doctor pointed out the absence of healthy hygiene in street food stalls. "Street food vendors, who often continue selling during the monsoon for convenience, may not follow proper hygiene practices. Those who are not careful may use contaminated water, increasing the risk of spreading waterborne diseases. The moist and wet environment during the rainy season helps viruses and bacteria multiply quickly. Poor sanitation of food, utensils, and surfaces increases the risk of getting sick," Dr. Tushal Goyal added.

Surprising foods that may trigger your stomach pain(pexels)

Early warning signs of infections:

“Stomach infections normally begin with minor symptoms, but if ignored, they can deteriorate health further and even become life-threatening. Individuals are advised to pay attention to any symptoms of nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea, low temperature, loss of appetite, and weakness. One major concern during such an infection is dehydration due to frequent diarrhea and vomiting. It is very important to keep your body hydrated by drinking plenty of liquid diet and taking ORS,” Dr. Tushal Goyal explained.

Tips to prevent stomach infections in monsoon:

1. Proper use of safe water: Drink filtered, boiled, or purified water only and avoid street stall water.

2. Hot fresh food: Consume freshly prepared food and avoid consuming half-boiled or raw food. Wash vegetables & fruits in salt water or clean water before eating.

3. Maintain your immunity: Consume probiotics such as curd and buttermilk, and plenty of fluids such as coconut water and fresh fruit juices to keep your body sufficiently hydrated.

4. Proper food hygiene: Wash hands with soap before cooking and eating. Clean your kitchen utensils and surfaces from time to time. Keep food stored in proper conditions

5. Special attention to the aged and the children: They are most vulnerable because their immune systems are weak, so ensure that they take clean food and plenty of fluids.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.