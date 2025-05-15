Doctor says most pregnancy advice is wrong: Here’s what really matters

Pregnancy brings with it a flood of advice — some helpful, some outdated and some outright myths. Prenatal care offers women fact-based information from reliable sources so they can make the best choices for themselves and their baby. Prenatal myths are putting women at risk: doctor shares eye-opening truth.(Image by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kanupriya Jain, Senior Consultant – Gynecologist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Ludhiana, shared key areas where prenatal education makes a difference:

Nutrition and Weight Gain : Learning what to eat, how much to eat and what to avoid is vital for maternal and fetal health.

: Learning what to eat, how much to eat and what to avoid is vital for maternal and fetal health. Exercise and Physical Activity : Understanding safe ways to stay active during pregnancy reduces fatigue and promotes smoother labor.

: Understanding safe ways to stay active during pregnancy reduces fatigue and promotes smoother labor. Signs of Danger : Knowing what symptoms require immediate medical attention — such as severe headaches, vaginal bleeding, or reduced fetal movements — can prevent complications.

: Knowing what symptoms require immediate medical attention — such as severe headaches, vaginal bleeding, or reduced fetal movements — can prevent complications. Labor Preparation: Education about stages of labor, pain relief options and delivery procedures helps women approach childbirth with less fear and more confidence.

Being physically fit and emotionally strong directly affects the baby’s physical, neurological & psychological development. Practising prenatal yoga during pregnancy gives you the ability to stay calm and eases most physical problems during these nine months.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The emotional impact: Confidence and connection

According to Dr Kanupriya Jain, one of the most powerful, yet often overlooked, benefits of prenatal care is the emotional support it provides. She said, “Many women experienceanxiety, uncertainty, or even guilt during pregnancy. Regular check-ins with healthcare providers create asafe space to voice concerns,seek reassurance andconnect more deeply with the baby.”

When a woman is educated about what to expect, she can:

Better handle discomforts like morning sickness, fatigue, or mood swings

Feel more prepared for labor and delivery

Reduce fear of the unknown

Bond more meaningfully with her growing baby

This emotional well-being translates into stronger maternal mental health—a critical aspect of healthy pregnancy outcomes.

Healthcare providers as partners in empowerment

Dr Kanupriya Jain said, “Doctors, nurses, midwives and childbirth educators are not just medical professionals — they are partners in a woman’s pregnancy journey. Their role extends beyond diagnosing and treating; they guide, listen, educate and advocate for both mother and baby.”

A mother goes through a rollercoaster of physical and emotional changes, from pregnancy,childbirth to menopause.(Shutterstock)

How providers empower mothers:

Respectful and Inclusive Communication: Making sure the mother’s voice is heard, her questions are answered, and her decisions are respected.

Making sure the mother’s voice is heard, her questions are answered, and her decisions are respected. Cultural Sensitivity: Understanding and integrating a woman’s beliefs and traditions into her care plan.

Understanding and integrating a woman’s beliefs and traditions into her care plan. Accessibility: Ensuring care is available and affordable, especially in underprivileged or rural areas.

Ensuring care is available and affordable, especially in underprivileged or rural areas. Continuity of Care: Creating trust through consistent support during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum recovery.

When women feel supported by their care providers, they are more likely to attend appointments, follow recommendations and feel confident about their pregnancy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.