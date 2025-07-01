Doctor says these 3 hidden defects could trigger cancer again

Cancer relapse is a complex mechanism and influenced by many factors. Tumour is heterogenous and constantly evolving. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anjali Kulkarni, Vice President - RWE Strategy and Analytics and Oncologist at 4baseCare, explained, “Some patients may have germline mutations (e.g., BRCA1/2) that increase not only risk of cancer but also risk of recurrence. In a few cases, there can be defects in genes that help repair DNA (e.g., TP53, ATM, CHEK2) can lead to relapse due to failure to correct genetic damage.” Here's why your cancer might return even after ‘successful’ treatment.(Image by Pexels)

Beating cancer once doesn’t mean you are safe

About 5-10% of cancers are caused by inherited gene mutations (abnormalities). Dr Anjali Kulkarni shared, “Even if you already have cancer, having inherited mutation may mean you are at risk of developing other cancers in the future. This also means that your family could be at increased risk of cancer. Hence, doing genetic testing i.e. Germline testing and getting genetic counselling done is important.”

Going to bed too soon after eating may increase the risk of breast cancer coming back, says a study.(Shutterstock)

Lifestyle changes do not directly affect cancer relapse but they help in reducing toxicity and ensure better quality of life for cancer survivors. Dr Anjali Kulkarni revealed, “Cancers which are hormone dependent like breast, endometrial may benefit from lifestyle modifications like weight management. Fat tissue can produce hormones and growth factors that may promote tumour growth. Maintaining a healthy weight may help to lower the risks of cancer recurrence. There are studies showing that a balanced diet and regular physical activity help in reducing overall inflammation in the body and boosts the immune system.”

Yes, cancer can strike twice, even in a new organ

Tobacco and alcohol are known risk factors for many cancers such as lung cancer, head and neck, liver cancers and few more. Dr Anjali Kulkarni cautioned, “Continued consumption after completion of treatment may delay the postsurgical or post radiation healing and continue to be a risk factor for tumour relapse.”

The newly-released Lancet study says lifestyle risk factors caused nearly half of cancer deaths in 2019. (Noah Wedel/Kirchner-Media/picture alliance )

Most importantly there is always a chance of developing other cancer. Hence, Dr Anjali Kulkarni suggested, “Keep a watch on any new signs and symptoms that may occur. Consult your doctor regularly and go for follow up visits. This can help you take positive steps to manage long-term effects and recurrence. There is no way to guarantee that once you have completed cancer treatment the cancer will never come back.”

