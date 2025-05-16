Doctor shares 5 things your face might be telling you that you shouldn't ignore

Your face is a window to your health, trying to tell you what’s actually going on inside your body. These signs are often overlooked, brushed off as random, or blamed on stress or skincare gone wrong. But they could be potential clues about health conditions. Paying closer attention to these clues helps you take proactive steps toward improving your digestion and other health conditions before these small issues turn into bigger problems. Face shows signs that indicate your health has several roadblocks, from liver to gut issues. (Shutterstock)

Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, who regularly shares tips on improving gut health on Instagram, highlighted five facial signs that could tell what’s going on with your digestion and other functions.



He shared these 5 facial signs:

1. Dark circles

Dark circles are not just a cosmetic issue.(Shutterstock)

Dark circles may point to poor sleep, allergies or blood sugar imbalance.

2. Puffiness

Puffiness under the eyes can be a sign of fluid retention or kidney stress.

3.Cracks at corner of mouth

Small cracks around the mouth that sting.(Shutterstock)

Cracks at the corners of your mouth often mean a B vitamin deficiency, especially B2 or B12.

4. Bloodshot eyes

Bloodshot eyes could be linked to liver stress, alcohol and eye strain.

5. Frequent acne

Frequent acne could be tied to poor gut health due to the gut skin connection.

They could be your body's own way of asking for help. So next time you think an eye cream is the solution for your under-eye circles or the newest, imported serum on the market will rescue you from frequent breakouts, take a step back and consider the bigger picture. These issues might be hinting at deeper root causes that need attention. Make necessary lifestyle changes for these issues.

ALSO READ: Shaving face becoming a bumpy ride?Dermat shares 4-step face shaving routine to avoid ingrown hair

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.