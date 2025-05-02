Doctor shares top foods and nutrition tips for kids with iron deficiency anaemia
Is your child feeling tired or appearing pale all the time? Iron deficiency anaemia could be one of the reasons behind it. Since iron is essential for making hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that transports oxygen in the body. So when there's iron deficiency, transporting oxygen becomes difficult, explaining the fatigue and weakness.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nitin M, Consultant-Paediatrician and Neonatologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Electronic City in Bengaluru, shared how to manage iron deficiency anaemia in children.
He said,"Iron deficiency anaemia is one of the most common nutritional problems seen in children. It happens when the body doesn’t have enough iron to make haemoglobin. Without enough iron, children may not grow or develop as they should, and their energy levels and focus can suffer. This condition can affect how they play, learn, and interact with others. If left untreated, it may lead to long-term health and developmental challenges. Iron deficiency anaemia is serious but manageable. With the right care, it can be treated effectively. Parents and caregivers play a key role in spotting the early signs, making sure children eat well, and seeking medical help when needed. With early attention and proper treatment, children can regain their strength and continue to grow, learn, and thrive. Regular check-ups and a balanced diet can go a long way in keeping this condition under control."
Here's the detailed guide Dr Nitin shared with us that covers the essentials of iron deficiency anaemia:
Signs of iron deficiency anaemia
Children with iron deficiency anaemia may seem:
- More tired than usual
- Eat less
- Look pale
- Some may lose interest in playing, become irritable, or struggle to concentrate in school
- In more serious cases, frequent infections or delayed physical growth may also appear. These signs are easy to miss or mistake for other issues, but they should never be ignored.
Reasons for iron deficiency
The most common reasons for iron deficiency in children:
- There is a lack of iron in the diet. Infants aged six months to two years are especially at risk.
- Around this age, the iron they were born with starts to run out, and they need more from their food to keep growing.
- If their meals don’t include enough iron, anaemia can develop quickly.
- Older children, particularly those who are picky eaters or follow diets low in iron, are also vulnerable.
What to eat for iron deficiency?
Iron is available in many everyday foods like
- Red meat, such as mutton, lamb, or beef
- Fish
- Eggs
- Leafy green vegetables like spinach, lentils, and beans
- Nuts
- Tip: To help the body absorb this nutrient better, it's useful to pair iron-rich foods with vitamin C sources, like oranges, tomatoes, or guavas.
- What to avoid: At the same time, it’s best to avoid giving children tea or coffee around mealtimes, as these drinks can block iron absorption.
- Sometimes, even with a good diet, a child may still develop anaemia. This could be due to poor iron absorption, ongoing medical conditions, or blood loss, such as that caused by intestinal worms. In areas where these infections are common, keeping up with deworming and practising good hygiene are important steps in prevention.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
