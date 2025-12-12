Doctors bust myth of catching cold from cold water: ‘It comes from…’

Winter is upon us, and so is the concern of the elderly about catching a cold. Despite protests, many youngsters are forced into warm clothes and warned to stay away from the refrigerator at home. Drinking cold water is perfectly safe in winter, claimed Dr Prajna.(Pixabay)

However, that has more to do with the public perception of cold, rather than medical reasoning, according to doctors Poorna Prajna and Suman Habalkar.

Doctors clear cold water of causing common cold

In an Instagram video on December 1, the young medicos cheerfully noted that the idea of catching a cold because of drinking cold water does not have any scientific basis.

While Dr Habalkar said in jest that the notion has resulted in childhood trauma for him, Dr Prajna clarified, “Well, cold doesn't come from cold water. It comes from viruses.”

Gadgets such as refrigerators and air conditioners, which are usually vilified in the winter months for causing health issues, are completely innocent of the charge. However, the low temperature does make the symptoms of a cold worse, warned Dr Prajna.

Defining cold as a medical condition

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a cold is a contagious infection of the upper respiratory tract that affects the nose, throat, sinuses and trachea. There are more than 200 different types of viruses that can cause a cold, the most common among them being the rhinovirus.

Symptoms of common cold

One to three days after acquiring a cold virus, one or more of the following symptoms are seen in individuals:

Sneezing

Runny nose

Headache

Sore throat

Cough

Nasal congestion

Fever (more common in children)

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.