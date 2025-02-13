Doctors say this 30-second test can predict your risk of falling and future health

Imagine you are walking across your living room when, suddenly, you stumble. Maybe you catch yourself or maybe you don’t. For many older adults, a simple misstep can lead to a devastating fall. Your Doctor Probably Isn’t Testing for This, But It Could Save You From a Fall.(Image by Freepik)

According to the World Health Organization, falls are the second leading cause of injury-related deaths in people over 65 worldwide but what if a simple balance test could help predict who is most at risk—before a fall happens?

That is exactly what new research from the University of São Paulo suggested and their study, published in BMC Geriatrics, challenged the effectiveness of traditional balance tests. It proposed a more accurate, easy-to-perform method to assess fall risk.

Why the old balance test falls short

Currently, doctors use a four-position, 10-second balance test to check for stability issues. It involves standing with feet parallel, slightly offset, in a heel-to-toe stance, and on one foot but researchers found this method might not be capturing the whole picture.

A new study has found that older adults who do housework may have a sharper memory, attention span, better leg strength and greater protection against falls.(Pexels)

“Ten seconds in each position is simply not enough,” explained Daniela Cristina Carvalho de Abreu, Lead Researcher and Coordinator of the Laboratory of Balance Assessment and Rehabilitation at the University of São Paulo. “Our study showed that a longer-duration test, focused on the most challenging positions, provides a much clearer indicator of fall risk.”

A better way to assess balance

Instead of testing multiple positions for short periods, the study suggested focusing on just two heel-to-toe (tandem) stance and single-leg stance while extending the test duration to 30 seconds. This matters because the researchers found that for every extra second an older adult could hold these positions, their fall risk decreased by 5% over the next six months.

How long can you hold it?

When comparing those who later fell to those who didn’t, the differences were striking:

Those who fell could only hold a single-leg stance for an average of 10.4 seconds compared to 17.2 seconds for those who didn’t.

In the heel-to-toe stance, future fallers lasted 17.5 seconds, while non-fallers managed 24.8 seconds.

These results suggest that timing how long someone can maintain these challenging positions is a simple yet powerful way to assess their likelihood of falling.

Why it works (and why it is accessible)

The study originally used force platforms—expensive equipment that measures body sway—to analyze balance but the researchers discovered that simply timing how long someone can stand in these positions is just as effective. “This is crucial because it simplifies the test, making it accessible in any doctor’s office or health center,” said Dr Abreu.

Men vs women: Who has better balance?

Interestingly, gender differences emerged in the study where while men exhibited more body sway than women, they were able to maintain the positions longer. This suggests that some amount of movement may actually help with balance rather than indicate poor stability.

A call for regular balance testing

Despite falls being a major health concern, balance testing is rarely a routine part of healthcare for older adults. The researchers hope their findings will encourage more doctors to implement these simple but effective tests in annual check-ups.

Standing on one leg requires balance, flexibility and core strength. (Pexels)

“We need a test that is simple, quick, and doesn’t require expensive equipment,” Dr Abreu emphasised. “Our findings provide a practical model that can be used in primary care and specialist consultations alike.”

The bigger picture

Falls are not just accidents—they are preventable. Early identification of balance issues could mean the difference between a minor stumble and a life-altering injury.

By incorporating this 30-second balance test into routine check-ups, healthcare providers can offer older adults a better chance of staying on their feet—literally and figuratively. So, the next time you visit your doctor, why not ask for a balance test? It could be the simplest way to safeguard your future mobility and independence.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.