Does detox juice help to lose weight? Bengaluru nutritionist debunks popular juice cleanse myths
If you are someone who opts for a juice cleanse to lose weight, check out these detailed myths debunked by a nutritionist.
To see the number drop on the weighing scale, many people resort to different types of dietary hacks. One such trend is detox juice, which promises many health benefits like removal of toxins and a thorough body detox, which in turn facilitates better weight loss and digestion. The hype around detox drinks has been further accelerated by social media trends, placing them high on many people's priority lists. But should you really rely on detox juices as a shortcut to better health, or are these claims just shallow hype?
To understand whether the hype around detox juices truly holds up, we spoke to Aditi Prasad Apte, senior- clinical nutritionist at Aster RV Hospital in Bangalore.
She, however, debunked, revealing that there is no reliable proof that shows that the detox juices provide any additional benefits: “There are no credible scientific studies to support the claim that juice cleanses effectively detoxify the body beyond what the body does naturally.”
The biggest myth that many people still believe is that a juice cleanse helps with weight loss.
The nutritionist explained, “Any short-term weight loss from a juice cleanse is due to a calorie deficit, not a unique detox effect. Once normal eating resumes, weight is typically regained."
Another reason, which she noted was that juices are nutritionally shallow, “Due to their lack of sufficient protein and other essential nutrients, juice diets are nutritionally unbalanced and can result in muscle loss.”
One other widely known myth is that a fruit-and-vegetable juice diet helps detoxify the body. The nutritionist clarified that there is no actual evidence to support this. “Your body organs, such as the liver and kidneys, are responsible for detoxifying and cleansing your body. These organs help remove toxins through a natural process,” she explained.
She further added that when you are on a juice cleanse, the body is likely to burn its glycogen stores for energy, which can lead to water loss. A cleanse can also cause side effects such as low energy, headaches, irritability, low blood sugar, and constipation.
Other myths
Aside from weight loss and detox, there are some other health-related misconceptions surrounding detox juices. Aditi Prasad Apte listed them out:
Myth 1:
- It is easier for the body to absorb nutrients from fresh fruit and vegetable juice than from fibre-rich whole fruits and vegetables.
Fact:
- There isn’t any scientific evidence to support this claim.
- Fibre has an important function in the digestive and excretory systems and is essential for digestive and gut health.
- Skipping fibre may make digestion sluggish over time.
Myth 2:
- Juice fasts cure chronic diseases
Fact:
- Extreme diets like juice cleanses can even worsen conditions like diabetes or kidney disease.
- When managing a chronic illness, consult a doctor; don’t rely on juice to be the medicine.
Myth 3:
- Juice cleanses reset your DNA or cells
Fact:
- It is a pseudoscience.
- No juice can reset your genes or heal your cells. It’s a fancy claim without a medical basis.
Health Risks
The nutritionist cautioned, asserting that there are major risks because of these nutritionally shallow juices:
- High in sugar and low in fibre: Causes rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar, risky for individuals with diabetes or insulin resistance
- Protein deficiency: The body requires adequate protein for muscle maintenance, immune function, hormone production, and cellular repair; prolonged juice fasting leads to muscle loss rather than fat loss, slowing metabolism.
- Electrolyte imbalances and dehydration: Especially when detox plans are combined with laxatives or colon cleansing products. In severe cases, this can lead to dizziness, fatigue, low blood pressure, or even hospitalisation.
Aditi Prasad reminded that instead of trying these rapid detox hacks, one should instead focus on balanced meals rich in whole foods, adequate hydration, sufficient sleep, and regular physical activity. They all naturally support the body's detox systems.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
