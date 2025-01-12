Does maida really stick to your stomach? Fitness coach reveals truth behind this common myth

As the diet and fitness world keeps changing, so do the myths surrounding various foods. One popular myth is about maida, or all-purpose flour, with many claiming that it sticks to your gut, causing digestive problems. But is this actually true? Fitness coach Ralston D'Souza explains that maida is easily digestible and doesn't stick to the stomach.(Instagram/@ral.livezy)

Well, fitness coach Ralston D'Souza recently took to Instagram to address this very question, revealing the truth about whether maida really sticks to your stomach. Curious to know what he had to say? Let's dive in and find out. (Also read: Fitness coach reveals 6 eye-opening things you don’t have to do to lose weight: ‘If you just do cardio…’ )

Does maida stick to your stomach?

Ralston D'Souza clears up the confusion with a simple and direct answer: "Does maida stick to your stomach? No, it doesn't. In fact, it's the complete opposite." He explains that maida is a starchy carbohydrate, which the body digests and absorbs easily because it lacks fibre. "This is why eating maida can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels," he adds. "If it were actually stuck to your gut, that spike wouldn't happen."

Right way to consume maida

He goes on to stress the importance of slowing down the absorption process when consuming maida. "The best way to do this is by pairing maida with fibre-rich foods, which helps regulate those blood sugar spikes." This pairing can ensure a more balanced release of energy and prevent unwanted blood sugar fluctuations.

Finally, Ralston debunks the myth once and for all: "If you think that maida sticks to your stomach or clogs your intestines, it's not true." So, the next time you hear this myth, you can confidently tell others that it's nothing more than a misconception. And remember, balance and moderation are key when consuming any food.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.