Does menstruation affect women's bone density and health? Here's what all females should know

Bones are the founding pillar of the human body, just like how women are the founding pillars of any family and many factors affect a person's bone strength such as vitamin D, Calcium, hormones, exercise, etc. Since women have the unique ability to bear children from the start of their menarche until menopause, the happy hormone estrogen changes the female body and one of those changes is protecting and keeping the bones strong.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pramod Bhor, HOD-Orthopedic Surgery at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Vashi, explained, “Osteoblasts, osteoclasts and osteocytes are the three primary cells that form bones. Osteoblasts are cells that help in bone growth. At the same time, osteoclasts are the cells that resorb the bone. These two cells play a significant role in bone healing and remodeling. The critical factor in bone remodeling is the female hormone estrogen. It mainly acts on the osteoclasts, which are responsible for the resorption of bone. Additionally, it aids in preventing bone resorption and raises osteoblast activity, which aids in bone growth.”

He elaborated, “In women, the process of osteoblasts and osteoclasts starts when the estrogen levels begin to rise and when the female attains the phase of menarche, which is the start of her menstrual cycle. The protection lasts till she reaches the age of menopause which is the stopping of the menstrual cycle. It remains at its peak when the women are in the childbearing phase I e between 20 to 30 years of age. However, the protection is best till it lasts. Still, once the estrogen levels start to decline, the osteoclasts take over the resorption of the bone job very seriously, thus leading to rapid degeneration of bone health and strength.”

Highlighting that low estrogen levels can trigger an early onset of osteoporosis, resulting in increased bone resorption and decreased bone density, Dr Pramod Bhor said, “This also affects the ability for future healing and good bone health. Further, bone density and the level of osteoporosis are measured by bone scan serum vitamin D3 and calcium levels. A regular supply of mentation of calcium can prevent the possibility of osteoporosis fracture and bone pain in the future. Along with regular exercise to stretch and strengthen the bone and muscles, a diet high in calcium and vitamin D3 can help prevent low bone density. A happy bone also makes a happy woman.”

He suggested, “Regular follow-ups can easily prevent osteoporosis with bone doctors, which is why every woman must visit a specialist whenever symptoms arise. If they do not have symptoms, it is recommended that they meet an orthopedic surgeon every year so that early signs and symptoms related to bone issues are diagnosed at the right stage.”

