Does plucking out one grey hair cause more to grow? Dermatologist reveals the truth

White hair makes you feel like a deer in the headlights? Frozen and the only course of action seems to be just yanking it out? This impulse might receive disparaging frowns and stern reprimands from your mother, who would often caution that plucking one white hair could turn your other strands white. Plucking white hair may not be as worrisome as thought before. (PC: Instagram)

Dr Aamna Adel on Instagram shared a video that addressed this concern and debunked how plucking one white hair might not be as disturbing as previously thought.

The truth behind plucking white hair strands

She explained, “Every single hair on your head has its own hair follicle and that is doing its own thing. It is paying no attention to what's happening to its neighbour. When your hair is turning grey, it's actually because the pigment which has got melanin in your hair follicle basically stops.”

She further added that only the hair that was plucked out, grows back as grey and does not affect other hair follicles. So if you have plucked a few hair strands, it might not turn double with more white strands.

Other hair-related tips

Other than greying hair, hair fall is another big concern for more people. HT Digital in 2024 reached out to experts to understand what triggers hairfall, especially during seasonal changes and winters. Dr Shweta Mishra informed that moisturising the scalp with nourishing oil helps hydrate and restore hair strength. Often many people get tempted to wash hair with the slightest sign of greasy hair, but this behaviour is not hair-friendly. Dr. Mishra cautioned against over-washing hair as this eliminates natural oil and advised to wash only 2-3 times a week.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.