Struggling with hair fall in winter? Here's why it happens and haircare tips to stop it

As the colder months set in, many people experience an increase in hair fall, leaving them puzzled and concerned. The combination of dry air, chilly winds and changing environmental conditions can take a toll on your scalp and hair health. Winter woes: Understanding and managing seasonal hair fall(Photo by Pixabay)

This natural phenomenon often feels alarming but understanding its causes and solutions can help alleviate stress. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Shweta Mishra, Facial Cosmetic and Aesthetic Surgeon from Sharva Clinic in New Delhi's Pitampura, shared, “Seasonal hair fall in winters is common due to environmental changes, but with the right care, it can be managed effectively.”

Why does seasonal hair fall happen?

During winter, cold temperatures and dry air reduce the natural moisture levels of the scalp, making hair brittle and prone to breakage. Additionally, reduced exposure to sunlight can lower vitamin D levels, slowing down cell renewal and weakening hair follicles.

Environmental factors are also at play when it comes to hair fall as the pollutants can lead to hair dryness, flakiness of scalp, weakening of hair follicles among other issues.(Freepik)

The lack of moisture in the air can strip your scalp of its natural oils, making it more prone to dryness and irritation. Hormonal fluctuations during seasonal transitions may also exacerbate hair shedding.

Symptoms of winter hair fall

Hair shedding becomes more noticeable during brushing or washing, often leaving clumps of hair behind. The hair may also feel dry and brittle, with split ends becoming more frequent, while the scalp might become flaky and itchy due to dryness.

How to stop hair fall in winters?

1. Home care tips

Moisturise your scalp regularly with nourishing hair oils like coconut, argan, or olive oil to restore hydration and strengthen hair strands. Avoid overwashing your hair, as this can strip natural oils; instead, wash your hair 2–3 times a week with a mild, sulfate-free shampoo.

Use lukewarm water for washing, as hot water can damage the hair cuticles and lead to more dryness. Protect your hair from harsh winter winds by wearing hats, scarves, or using leave-in conditioners to lock in moisture.

2. Dietary adjustments

"Your diet plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair," says Dr. Shweta Mishra. Eating foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon, walnuts, and chia seeds, alongside biotin and zinc-rich options such as eggs, almonds and spinach, can strengthen hair from within.

Hydration is equally essential; drinking adequate water ensures your scalp stays nourished and prevents excessive dryness. Incorporating vitamin D supplements during winters can also help maintain healthy follicle function.

3. Professional treatments

Scalp hydration therapies offered by professionals focus on deeply moisturizing the scalp and combating dryness, promoting healthier hair growth. “For those experiencing severe hair fall, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy strengthens follicles by injecting growth factors directly into the scalp.”

“Hair mesotherapy is another effective option that involves delivering nutrients like vitamins, amino acids, and minerals into the scalp to stimulate growth and reduce shedding. These advanced treatments provide long-term solutions for persistent seasonal hair fall” explained Dr. Shweta Mishra.

4. Prevention and maintenance

“The key to minimising seasonal hair fall is a combination of hydration, protection, and nourishment,” Dr Mishra advised. Simple steps like wearing protective headgear to shield hair from harsh winds and using deep conditioning treatments can prevent breakage and maintain hair health.

Moringa powder is great for winter hair fall

Investing in good-quality hair care products suited to your hair type and incorporating a weekly hair mask routine can also go a long way in preventing winter-induced damage. By following a consistent care routine and seeking professional guidance when needed, winter hair fall can be effectively managed.

“Healthy hair begins with a healthy scalp, and winter care should focus on both,” concluded Dr Mishra.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.