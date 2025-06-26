Don’t wait for a stroke to wake you up: Here's how to take control of your blood pressure now

Hypertension is a common problem in many Indians, yet most remain unaware. Regular screening, lifestyle changes and awareness can prevent deadly outcomes like stroke, heart attack and kidney failure. Forget fancy health trends: Here's how easy it is to prevent 80% of strokes.(Image by Pexels)

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in India, 1 out of every 4 adults has hypertension, yet only half are even aware and just 12% have it under control.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr P Vijaya, Senior Neurologist and President of the Indian Stroke Association (ISA), shared, “Hypertension, or high blood pressure, means a reading of 140/90 mmHg or higher. Risk factors include family history, obesity, alcohol, smoking, unhealthy eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle.”

He explained, “This is dangerous because high blood pressure is a silent killer and damages the body over time, leading to serious conditions like brain stroke, heart attack, paralysis, kidney failure, peripheral vascular disease, and even blindness. Brain strokes caused by blood clots or bleeding are one of the major risks of uncontrolled hypertension.”

Dr P Vijaya elaborated, “Brain stroke is a leading cause of death and disability. In India, every minute, 3 people get it, and more than 18 lakh people suffer from brain stroke, among these, 25% are below 40 years. 80% of strokes are preventable. Regular monitoring and proper control of blood pressure can prevent up to 50% of strokes. Hence, it is necessary to check BP and stop a stroke.”

He suggested, “Adults aged 18 and above should get screened for hypertension because prevention starts with awareness and timely action. This is a simple yet powerful step toward saving lives. Check your and your loved one’s BP today.”

BP measurement checklist

Measure the blood pressure of all adults ≥ 30 years

No talking during and between measurements

Cuff at heart level

Back supported

Arm supported

Use the correct cuff size and positioning- small, medium, or large. The ideal cuff bladder length is at least 80% of the person’s arm circumference. Cuff width should cover at least 40% of the person’s upper arm. Ensure the cuff is on a bare arm or a thin layer of clothing. Avoid bunching clothes under the cuff.

Record the exact reading, don’t round off

Legs uncrossed and feet supported

Ensure the person has not exercised, had tea/coffee, or used tobacco in the last 30 minutes

The person should rest comfortably and quietly for 5 minutes before the reading.

Habits that could add years to your life

According to Dr Arvind Sharma, Secretary of the Indian Stroke Association (ISA) these are the BP stages:

1. Normal: 120 / 80 mmHg

2. Border Line: 120–139 / 80–89 mmHg

3. B.P. Stage – 1: 140–159 / 90–99 mmHg

4. B.P. Stage – 2: 160–179 / 100–109 mmHg

5. B.P. Stage – 3: 180+ / 110+ mmHg

“Everyone should stay vigilant and prevent hypertension. Reducing salt intake to less than 5g daily, eating fruits and vegetables regularly, avoiding saturated fats and trans fats, tobacco and alcohol, taking medication, and being physically active every day can help prevent hypertension. Adhere to these essential tips, manage BP, prevent a stroke and improve your quality of life,” Dr Arvind Sharma advised.

