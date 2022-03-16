Eat these 5 foods to get rid of stubborn belly fat

Excess belly fat can be more dangerous than we ever thought it was. As we grow older or more sedentary, the risk of us adding this 'killer fat' to our waistline goes up. Studies suggest that excess belly fat or visceral fat is very harmful considering it surrounds our internal organs and puts us at great risk of developing numerous health problems - diabetes, heart disease, liver problem among others. (Also read: Lose belly fat naturally with these effective tips)

The stubborn fat accumulates around the abdominal area and requires quite an effort to shed it. The trick is to slow and steay and make some permanent lifestyle changes. Developing some good habits like exercising regularly, avoiding refined, process and sugar foods, and being active in general can lead to an effective fat loss around your belly area.

There are some foods that could help you achieve your goal of losing belly fat. Protein, citrus fruits, green vegetables are some of the foods that can help you in your mission to stay disease-free for as long as you can. Dietician Garima Goyal suggests you to add these five foods to your daily diet for belly fat loss.

1. Eggs

Eggs(Shutterstock)

Contrary to the popular belief, 1 whole egg can actually help you lose excess fat. Eggs are high in protein, and even contain the essential amino acid leucine which catalyses the fat burning mechanism. The presence of choline in egg yolk is known to turn off the fat gain genes.

2. Yoghurt

Yoghurt(Pinterest)

Yoghurt contains the beneficial bacterial strain lactobacillus which reduces the fat deposition.

3. Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits like mosambi, oranges, lemon, amla, guava and kiwi are packed with vitamin C.(Pixabay)

Citrus fruits like lime, oranges are loaded with potassium- a mineral important for regulating the water balance in our body and hence can combat bloating and fight inflammation involved in fat storage.

4. Green tea

Green tea contains flavonoids and polyphenol, which helps in controlling the cholesterol level. It is advised to consume at least one cup of green tea everyday to keep the cholesterol level in check.

Green tea is rich in caffeine and a flavonoid called Catechin. Both these compounds help in breakdown of excess fat in the body.

5. Green veggies

Green vegetables: Green leafy and seasonal vegetables are good for your immunity as they are high on fibre and are packed with anti-oxidants. They have many nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, vitamin K, magnesium, etc. Vegetables like spinach, kale, and broccoli have anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties.(Pixabay)

Green Leafy Vegetables like spinach, lettuce and broccoli are not only packed with vitamins and minerals, but also are low in calories and loaded with fibre. The fibre content would help you eat less and feel fuller for longer durations.