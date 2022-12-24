Effects of smoking on Diabetes: Nutritionist shares tips

Diabetes is a long-term condition of the body, leading to rise in the blood sugar levels. This chronic disease happens when the pancreas of the body is not able to produce enough insulin. In other cases, the body is not effectively able to use up the insulin, causing the blood sugar levels to rise. Diabetes demands dietary and lifestyle changes in order to control it. However, when Diabetic people smoke cigarettes, it can accelerate further health issues. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee addressed the relationship between smoking and Diabetes and spoke of the harmful effects of the habit on the disease. In one of her recent Instagram posts, Anjali Mukerjee wrote, “As we all know, diabetes is a lifelong condition that causes a person's blood sugar level to become too high. And as it is, managing diabetes is challenging, and with smoking thrown into the mix, it only makes it harder. This is because nicotine makes your body even more resistant to insulin, increases your blood sugar levels and makes it more difficult to manage and control it. Smoking has a long list of adverse effects on us but for diabetics that list is even longer.”

Anjali further noted down a few of the harmful effects of smoking on Diabetic patients:

Hardening of the arteries: Smoking causes hardening of the arteries in Diabetic patients, worsening the symptoms of the disease.

Heart problems: People who have Diabetes, and are addicted to smoking and consumption of tobacco, are more prone to developing heart diseases. They also have the risk of cardiovascular issues and heart attacks.

Kidney diseases: Smoking with Diabetes can worsen existing diseases as well. People who are Diabetic and are addicted to smoking, can also develop kidney problems and eye infections.

Glucose abnormalities: Quoting research published in the American Journal of Medicine and Diabetes, Anjali further added that smoking leads to glucose abnormalities in the body, such as glucose intolerance and impaired fasting glucose.

Albuminuria: It also leads to Albuminuria – protein in the urine, and an increased risk of damage to the nerve and delayed healing of wounds.

Type 2 Diabetes: it is also seen that people who smoke have more chances of developing Type 2 Diabetes than others.