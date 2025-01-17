Elon Musk trashes 'sugar is poison' idea in new tweet: But what does science say?

Is sugar unhealthy? Sugar affects everyone differently, but sometimes, the best solution is to eliminate it from your diet since it is 'poison', according to Peter H Diamandis, a physician, entrepreneur, and author. He has been making this claim for years. Also read | Eating too much sugar may increase your risk of depression: Study Elon Musk's statement once again highlights the need for a nuanced discussion about sugar consumption. (Pics courtesy: Reuters and Pexels)

So, should you just throw out your jar of chocolate mousse immediately or skip that piece of cheesecake you were going to have after lunch? Not exactly — the debate is still up in the air. Billionaire Elon Musk, the world's richest person, himself has reacted to Peter's claims.

‘Eat sugar occasionally in small quantities’

He tweeted in reaction to Peter recent tweet, "Um no, cyanide and arsenic are poisons, whereas sugar is edible. You don’t see a pile of bodies outside a candy store lmao. That said, sugar should only be eaten occasionally and in small quantities." He had also tweeted, “I eat a donut every day. Still alive,” in reaction to a 2023 anti-sugar tweet by Peter.

The key takeaway from Elon's latest tweet is that while sugar is not poison, excessive consumption can have negative effects on health. But is that actually the case? The statement 'sugar is poison' is a topic of ongoing debate among health experts and researchers. Read on to find out what science has to say about sugar consumption, both moderate and high.

How much sugar is ok?

Elon Musk's statement once again highlights the need for a nuanced discussion about sugar consumption. He might be right when he suggests moderation is crucial when it comes to sugar consumption. The American Heart Association recommends that women consume no more than 25 grams (6 teaspoons) of added sugars per day, while men should limit their intake to no more than 36 grams (9 teaspoons) per day.

The importance of moderation

Moderate sugar consumption may not significantly impact health. But the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that adults and children consume less than 10 percent of their daily calories from free sugars, which include added sugars, as well as sugars from fruit juices, honey, and syrups.

The WHO also recommends reducing this to less than 5 percent for additional health benefits. For an average adult (with a calorie intake of 2,000 kcal), 10 energy percent is equivalent to no more than 50 grams of sugar per day (about 10 teaspoons or 14 sugar cubes).

High sugar consumption and health risks

While sugar is not a poison in the classical sense, excessive consumption can have negative effects on health:

⦿ World Health Organization's 2015 study was a review of 30 studies and found that consuming sugary beverages was associated with a higher risk of obesity in children and adults.

⦿ A University of California study in 2012 of 43,000 adults found that drinking sugary beverages daily increased the risk of type 2 diabetes by 26 percent.

⦿ Harvard School of Public Health's 2010 study had researchers analyse data from 100,000 women; they found that those who consumed more sugary beverages had a higher risk of heart disease.

⦿ In a 2018 University of Southern California study, researchers found that high sugar intake was associated with impaired cognitive function and memory in children.

⦿ A University of California study (2018) of 28 adults found that consuming a high-sugar diet led to increased symptoms of depression and anxiety.

⦿ University of Michigan's 2019 study of 1,500 adults found that consuming a high-sugar diet was associated with an imbalance of the gut microbiome.

⦿ Researchers in a 2013 Yale University study found that consuming high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) led to increased obesity, insulin resistance, and triglyceride levels in mice.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.