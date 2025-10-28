Endocrinologist shares 3 common dinner carbs that spike blood sugar more than chocolate cake: Mashed potatoes and more

To regulate the blood sugar levels, the first instinct is to eliminate all the sweets which appear to be big-time spike contributors. One such obvious one is chocolate cake. Cake is anyway prepared with the obvious glucose-soaring ingredients like refined flour, sugar, and butter. And to top it off, the chocolate-flavoured fillings or frostings make it a rollercoaster for your blood sugar. The repercussions are evident, and likewise, you tread carefully, exercise caution with strict portion control, whenever you eat. Study shows that the ability to chew properly helps improve blood sugar levels in Type 2 diabetes patients. (Pexels)

But sometimes the hidden offenders and blood sugar boosters are lurking in plain sight, right in your daily staples that form the base of your dinner. New Jersey-based endocrinologist, Dr Alessia Roehnelt, shared 3 popular dinner foods that raise blood sugar faster than chocolate cake and what one can swap them with for a healthier dinner.

“Blood sugar balance is not just about skipping sweets, but it's about balancing your starches at every meal,” Dr Alessia Roehnelt reminded.

She used the glycemic index to explain how each food affects blood sugar levels. For the uninformed, glycemic index is a scale which evaluates how quickly a food raises blood sugar after eating it. The scale is from 0 to 100.

You will be surprised to know that a slice of chocolate cake doesn't cause a high blood sugar spike. As per the endocrinologist, it is around 55 on the scale, putting it in the low range.

But the other dinner bases raise blood sugar rapidly, with blood sugar spikes above 70 on the scale, all in the high GI category.

Before we dive into the options Dr Alessia Roehnelt listed, it's worth noting that most dinner plates have a starchy carb as a base. Now, on top, you may pile veggies or protein, but unless you fix this hidden trap, your blood sugar levels will continue to be in danger.

1. Instant white rice

Avoid instant white rice packets. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Traditionally, preparing rice involves rinsing and boiling it so that it goes from grainy to a fluffy, edible texture. Instant rice removes all the hassle for you and gives you ready-made rice. You just need to heat it. But this pre-processed rice increases your blood sugar faster.

Dr Roehnelt explained, “This type of rice has been precooked and dried, which breaks down the starch structure. Unfortunately, your body absorbs it as fast as glucose.” She put it in the range of 85-90 on the glycemic index.

Even otherwise, regular white rice is very heavy and leads to a quick blood sugar rise. The endocrinologist suggested making smarter swaps, which add better nutrients to your plate. “Instead, try something like jasmine rice, which has a more resistant starch or something like quinoa, which adds a little bit of protein,” she said.

2. Mashed potatoes

Choose potatoes with skin over mashed potatoes. (Picture credit: Freepik and Gemini AI)

Mashed potatoes with a side of roasted veggies, grilled veggies are a common dinner staple. It feels like a balanced diet, everything is right. But here's your oversight: the mashed potato is set to spike your blood sugar abnormally. The endocrinologist gave it a score of 80-90 on the glycemic index.

“Cooking and mashing these increases the surface area and scratch gelatinisation, which speeds up digestion,” Dr Roehnelt elaborated on why it may be risky.

What can you go for instead? She suggested roasted potatoes. But the trick? You don't peel off the skin entirely and let them be. She added, "It forms a resistant starch less likely than a sugar.”

3. White bread

Choose sourdough over white bread. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Those looking for a seemingly light dinner option often go for a sandwich. But despite packing it with the healthiest fillings, from green veggies to lean protein, like grilled chicken bits, your sandwich's entire value is based on its base, the bread it is built on. White bread spikes your blood sugar up to 70-75, as per the doctor. “This type of refined flour is broken down very quickly into glucose," Dr Roehnelt said.

Instead, she recommended better options for base, like sourdough or sprouted grain bread, as they both contain fibre and have a low glycemic index.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.