Endocrinologist shares 5 tips to manage blood sugar levels at work: Eating on time, taking breaks and more

Long hours of work at the office can create the perfect environment for high blood sugar, whether it is due to long periods of sitting, mindless snacking or the constant stress of deadlines. Over time, it may lead to insulin resistance and raise your risk of developing diabetes. Know how you can control your blood sugar levels when you are at work. (Picture credit: Pexels)

So how can you protect your health and keep blood sugar levels balanced when working? Dr Sanjay Kalra, endocrinologist at Bharti Hospital, Karnal, shared with HT Lifestyle some key hacks that make diabetes management easier and more practical in a fast-paced environment like workplaces. He remarked, “Over the years, I have seen a simple truth. The workplace influences diabetes management as much as the home does.”

He shared these 5 tips that will help you stay healthier in your workplace, minimising blood sugar spikes:

1. Correct sitting posture

Make sure your posture is correct at work. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

First up, the doctor warned about the sitting posture, which, for most people, slips into a slouched position, straining the spine and neck significantly. The chair you sit in also plays an important role in supporting and correcting your posture.

The endocrinologist explained, “A chair that supports the back, a screen at eye level and relaxed shoulders keep the body at ease. When the body feels comfortable, the mind feels calmer, and glucose levels stay steadier.”

2. Eating on time

Berries are an ideal snack at office. (Picture credit: Freepik)

When you are working amid a looming deadline and an overwhelming workload, it's easy to forget when you should eat. This is responsible for disrupting blood sugar levels.

Dr Kalra revealed the advantages of eating on time, “Eating at roughly the same time each day supports better glucose balance. Even a short lunch break away from the desk gives the body a chance to digest food properly.” If you are not getting enough time, then even tiny snacks like fruit, nuts or yoghurt help.

Dr Kalra recommended these fruits and nuts that you can eat at the office:

Fruits:

Apple – High in fibre, keeps you full.

Orange – Refreshing and low on sugar spikes.

Berries – Great for heart and sugar control.

Pear – Slow, steady energy.

Guava – Excellent fibre and vitamin C.

Nuts:

Almonds – Protein with healthy fats.

Walnuts – Good for the heart.

Pistachios – Help control sugar levels.

Cashews – Enjoy in small amounts.

Mixed nuts (unsalted) – Easy and balanced option.

3. Stay active

It is easy to get absorbed in work and remain glued to your office chair, but Dr Kalra strongly recommended breaking this pattern by developing the habit of moving around in between your work, as the movements activate muscles and improve glucose uptake. “This is one of the most powerful habits. A few minutes of standing every hour, a short walk during a call or a stretch between tasks makes a visible difference,” he said.

4. De-stress

Dr Kalra reminded the importance of taking a break, pausing for a while from work. Stress also impacts blood sugar levels, which is why it is crucial that you regulate your stress levels.

He explained some practical ways to de-stress, “Two minutes of slow breathing or a light conversation with a colleague eases internal pressure and lifts mood.”

So while work may keep you busy, it is crucial to adopt healthy habits to minimise blood sugar spikes. It is easy to get caught up in deadlines and forget the basics, but being consistent can make a very big difference.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.