Energy to iron boost: Nutritionist shares 6 health benefits of eating soaked raisins or kishmish every day in winter

We all enjoy kishmish, or raisins, in our favourite kheer or as a snack. But do you know the best way to enjoy them? Soaking raisins before eating them can help with health issues, strengthen your immune system, and speed up your metabolism. Kishmish is rich in nutrients like iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and fiber. Let's tell you more about the benefits of soaked raisins and why can be healthy in winter. Eating soaked raisins on an empty stomach may provide a quick energy boost, aid digestion, and support overall health.(Adobe Stock)

Why are soaked raisins better?

Soaking raisins may make them more effective. “When you soak raisins overnight, you can enjoy many health benefits that improve your winter nutrition,” nutritionist Kavita Devgan tells Health Shots. Here are six good reasons to make soaked raisins your favourite snack this season:

1. Aids digestion

Winter is a time for comforting foods, but these can sometimes cause sluggish digestion. "If you're dealing with constipation, the cold weather often slows down digestion for many people", says Devgan. Soaked raisins can help because they are high in dietary fibre and act as natural laxatives when soaked in water.

A study in the Journal of Nutrition and Health shows that this fiber-rich food helps maintain regular bowel movements and can help prevent constipation. “Start your mornings with a glass of warm water and a handful of soakedraisins, a simple and effective way to keep your digestive system working well,” says the nutrition expert.

2. Good for bone health

Winter brings a chill that can stiffen our bones. It’s important to keep our bones strong and healthy. “Soaked raisins are great for this because they contain a lot of calcium,” says the expert. A study published in Nutrients journal shows that raisins promote bone health.

Calcium is important for keeping our bones strong and preventing osteoporosis as we age. A survey in EFROT Open Reviews shows that the nutrients in soaked raisins can help prevent osteoporosis. "Eating a tablespoon of soaked raisins every day can give your bones the strength they need", explains the expert.

3. Boosts energy

Winter can make even the most motivated people feel tired. Cold weather and shorter days can drain our energy, making us crave caffeine or sugary snacks. "However, soaked raisins might be the answer to your midday slump", shares the nutrition expert. Soaked raisins are a great way to boost your energy quickly. They contain natural sugars like fructose and glucose.

A study in Food Reviews International shows that soaked raisins provide a strong source of energy, making them ideal for those long winter afternoons. "Instead of grabbing a coffee next time, try snacking on soaked raisins. They are sweet, satisfying, and they help keep your energy levels steady," shares Devgan.

4. Boosts immunity

Many people are thinking about how to stay healthy, and that’s important. "Soaked raisins help strengthen our immune system", says the expert. They are high in vitamins C and B, which boost your immunity and help protect you from seasonal viruses and infections.

A study from Nutrition Research shows that specific vitamins help strengthen your immune system. "By adding a small amount of soaked raisins to your daily diet, especially in winter, you can help your body fight off colds and sniffles that often occur during this season", says Devgan.

5. Keeps the liver healthy

During the winter holiday season, it’s easy to forget about detoxification. "Soaked raisins can help keep your liver healthy", shares the nutritionist. A study in the Mediterranean Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism shows that raisins help remove toxins from your body.

These tasty dried fruits help your liver work better, making them an excellent choice for your winter diet. "You can enjoy them as a snack or mix them into your oatmeal", shares the nutritionist. Either way, you’re supporting your liver by helping it cleanse your body and stay healthy.

6. Prevents anaemia

With winter often making us feel tired, it’s important to check our iron levels. Anaemia is becoming more common and can go unnoticed until it affects your daily life. Soaked raisins are high in iron, which is important for making enough red blood cells. "They also contain copper, a mineral that helps your body absorb iron", shares Devgan.

Soaked raisins are an excellent choice for fighting or preventing anaemia. Including them in your morning routine can help increase your iron intake during the colder months, making you feel more vibrant and energetic.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)