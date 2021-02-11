IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Ensuring gut integrity may improve results in blood cancer: Study
The findings reported in JCI Insight shows that even though bone marrow transplant can be a lifesaving procedure for patients with blood cancers. (Pixabay)
The findings reported in JCI Insight shows that even though bone marrow transplant can be a lifesaving procedure for patients with blood cancers. (Pixabay)
health

Ensuring gut integrity may improve results in blood cancer: Study

A new study led by cancer researchers of Medical University of South Carolina found that a solitary strain of Bacteroides fragilis altogether diminished graft-versus-host disease by ensuring gut integrity.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:48 PM IST

wA new study led by cancer researchers of Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) found that a solitary strain of Bacteroides fragilis altogether diminished graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) by ensuring gut integrity.

The findings reported in JCI Insight shows that even though bone marrow transplant can be a lifesaving procedure for patients with blood cancers; however, GVHD is a potentially fatal side effect of transplantation, and it has limited treatment options. This proof-of-concept study demonstrates that better treatment options may be on the horizon for patients with GVHD.

Xue-Zhong Yu, M.D., associate director of Basic Science at Hollings Cancer Center, and lead author Hanief Sofi, Ph.D., realized that protecting the health of the gastrointestinal tract is a good target for reducing severe GVHD.

"If we can figure out how to keep a patient's intestinal tissue healthy before and after bone marrow transplant, then the patient's outcome will be much better. We know that restoring the microbiota diversity in the gut is an effective solution, but that comes with many challenges," said Yu.

Patients with blood cancers, such as leukemia, must undergo radiation and chemotherapy before they can get their new cancer-free immune system through bone marrow transplantation. The balance between the immune system and intestinal microbiota, communities of microorganisms that live in the gut, is especially important for proper intestinal health. Unfortunately, the radiation and chemotherapy radically throw off this balance, and the diversity of the microbiota is reduced 100- or even 1,000-fold. This leads to a condition called "leaky gut."

Clinical studies have shown that patients who recover microbiota diversity faster have better outcomes and less severe GVHD. Reduced microbiota diversity is associated with more severe GVHD.

Other studies have shown that fecal microbial transplantation (FMT) can be effective at reducing GVHD, but the challenge is how to get the right donor. Patients are heavily immune-deficient after bone marrow transplantation, and there is a great risk of bad infection if FMT is used in humans.

The Yu laboratory used two different strains of mice to establish a GVHD model that closely resembles the biology that occurs in humans after bone marrow transplantation. The mice developed acute GVHD. FMT significantly reduced acute GVHD in this model and reduced donor T cell proliferation in the organs, which is what triggers GVHD.

The researchers then used genetic sequencing to see which bacteria strains were most different between the fecal material of GVHD mice that received FMT and those that did not receive FMT.

Mice that had the best outcome, the lowest GVHD, had the highest levels of a bacteria called B. fragilis. Mice given this single bacterial strain had significantly reduced acute and chronic (long-term) GVHD compared to mice that did not get B. fragilis. In fact, B. fragilis alone was as good or even better than FMT.

Administration of B. fragilis increased overall gut microbial diversity, including increasing the amount of other beneficial bacteria strains. Surprisingly, GVHD was reduced in this model not only by live bacteria but also by bacteria that had been killed by short exposure to high heat.

The observation that B. fragilis was the main effective bacteria in the FMT process was not entirely new: B. fragilis also reduces autoimmunity in type 1 diabetes and colitis.

The current study by Yu and colleagues has two important findings. First, a molecule called polysaccharide A on the surface of B. fragilis appears to be critical for the GVHD-reducing functions of this bacteria. When the bacteria were modified to lack polysaccharide A, GVHD was not reduced compared to mice that did not receive any B. fragilis.

Secondly, the administration of B. fragilis did not reduce the graft-versus-leukemia or cancer-killing effect of the bone marrow transplantation, even though it did reduce donor T cell expansion in the gut. This is critical, since GVHD treatment options that reduce the graft-versus-leukemia effect would not be clinically significant.

"If this can be translated into the clinic, it would be a safer, easier and more effective treatment option," said Yu.

Further study in humans is needed to get this potential treatment into the clinic. Hematopoietic stem cells, given via bone marrow transplant, are classic immunotherapies for liquid tumors, but strategies to make the transplantation safer and more beneficial are sorely needed. Hollings Cancer Center researchers continue to search for the most effective therapies to improve patient outcomes and quality of life, he said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gut health
app
Close
Scientists now believe that most ovarian cancers begin in the fallopian tubes, and so women at high risk can choose to undergo surgery to remove both their fallopian tubes and ovaries to reduce their risk.(Unsplash)
Scientists now believe that most ovarian cancers begin in the fallopian tubes, and so women at high risk can choose to undergo surgery to remove both their fallopian tubes and ovaries to reduce their risk.(Unsplash)
health

Study shows how women make choices about surgery to prevent ovarian cancer

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:31 PM IST
A study by researchers at Queen Mary University in London has investigated how women who are at high risk of ovarian cancer make choices about possible preventive surgery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings reported in JCI Insight shows that even though bone marrow transplant can be a lifesaving procedure for patients with blood cancers. (Pixabay)
The findings reported in JCI Insight shows that even though bone marrow transplant can be a lifesaving procedure for patients with blood cancers. (Pixabay)
health

Ensuring gut integrity may improve results in blood cancer: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:48 PM IST
A new study led by cancer researchers of Medical University of South Carolina found that a solitary strain of Bacteroides fragilis altogether diminished graft-versus-host disease by ensuring gut integrity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children and teenagers from poorer families and those with migrant roots are disproportionally affected, according to the study.(Pixabay)
Children and teenagers from poorer families and those with migrant roots are disproportionally affected, according to the study.(Pixabay)
health

German children suffer from psychological issues in pandemic

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:10 PM IST
A new survey of children in Germany suggests that the stress and deprivations of the coronavirus pandemic are taking a toll on their mental health, especially among those from underprivileged families.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegan diet better than Mediterranean diet in weight loss, cholesterol control(Photo by Free To Use Sounds on Unsplash)
Vegan diet better than Mediterranean diet in weight loss, cholesterol control(Photo by Free To Use Sounds on Unsplash)
health

Vegan diet better than Mediterranean diet in weight loss, cholesterol control

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:30 AM IST
As per a new study, a low-fat vegan diet has better outcomes for weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels, compared with a Mediterranean diet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Eat walnuts regularly to reduce negative results of H pylori infection: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:33 PM IST
A new study recommends that regular walnut consumption might be a promising mediation for lessening negative results related to Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) disease, a broad bacterial infection that influences the greater part of the world's population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how coffee consumption helps decrease heart failure risk

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:16 PM IST
New studies suggest that drinking one or more cups of caffeinated coffee may reduce heart failure risk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, assessed the global spread of the coronavirus variant with the D614G mutation, which is the predominant lineage infecting North America and European populations.(Pixabay)
health

Protein behind less spread of coronavirus variant in Asia: Study

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Deficiency of a lung-protecting protein in the Caucasian population may have made Europe and North America more susceptible to the spread of a coronavirus variant as compared to Asia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Osteoporosis is a chronic, age-related disease that is associated with life-changing fragility fractures.(Pixabay)
Osteoporosis is a chronic, age-related disease that is associated with life-changing fragility fractures.(Pixabay)
health

Here's how osteoporosis treatment got affected by Covid-19 pandemic

ANI, Bern [switzerland]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:18 PM IST
A worldwide survey of medical care providers has uncovered uncommon impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on overall medical care conveyance for osteoporosis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
health

Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer gives a glimpse of her Pilates workout | Watch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:56 AM IST
  • Watch: From exercises on the Ladder Barrel to Pilates reformer, Kriti Kharbanda marks her ‘road to recovery’ and this video by her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is enough proof to inspire us even as Pulkit Samrat takes a dig. Check benefits of the workout inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (ANI)
Representational image. (ANI)
india news

Protein deficiency, not age or weather, reason for spread of Covid in Europe, US

By Joydeep Thakur and Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:52 AM IST
The variant of the virus that spread rapidly across the world had acquired a mutation since it left Wuhan that allowed it to use another human protein called neutrophil elastase to also cleave the S1-S2 junction
READ FULL STORY
Close
Korean American K-pop stars raise mental health awareness, share personal story(Twitter/india_arg_forum/billboard)
Korean American K-pop stars raise mental health awareness, share personal story(Twitter/india_arg_forum/billboard)
health

Korean American K-pop stars raise mental health awareness, share personal story

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:01 AM IST
  • K-pop star Eric Nam and Jae-hyung Park, join other Korean American K-pop artists in raising awareness about mental health beyond their music community by publicly sharing their personal journeys after grappling with depression and mental illness on their own
READ FULL STORY
Close
The results of the study have been published in the open-access journal Frontiers in Oncology.(Unsplash)
The results of the study have been published in the open-access journal Frontiers in Oncology.(Unsplash)
health

Researchers shed light on routinely imaging brain tumour

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:35 PM IST
A team of researchers explored the best way to monitor brain tumour. A large collaboration of UK experts and stakeholders met to discuss the value of routinely imaging brain tumour patients to assess their tumour treatment response, which is known as "interval imaging".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Known as My Personal Mutanome (MPM), the platform features an interactive database that provides insight into the role of disease-associated mutations in cancer and prioritises mutations that may be responsive to drug therapies.(Pixabay)
Known as My Personal Mutanome (MPM), the platform features an interactive database that provides insight into the role of disease-associated mutations in cancer and prioritises mutations that may be responsive to drug therapies.(Pixabay)
health

Scientists develop platform to advance medicine research for cancer

ANI, Cleveland (ohio) [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:19 PM IST
A new study published in Genome Biology features a new personalised platform developed by the Cleveland Clinic researchers that will help to accelerate advanced research on genomic medicine and genome-informed drug therapies for cancer mutations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings of the study were published in the 'European Journal of Preventive Cardiology'.(Pixabay)
The findings of the study were published in the 'European Journal of Preventive Cardiology'.(Pixabay)
health

Study reveals high blood pressure causes atrial fibrillation

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:39 PM IST
A new study has found that high blood pressure is casually associated with the most common heart rhythm disorder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty suggests 'best way to maintain peace' in her new wellness mantra(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty suggests 'best way to maintain peace' in her new wellness mantra(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty suggests 'best way to maintain peace' in her new wellness mantra

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Shilpa Ka Mantra: In her mental health and wellness message this week, Shilpa Shetty Kundra spilled the beans on ‘the best way to maintain peace & harmony’ and we are bookmarking her Tuesday thoughts
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP