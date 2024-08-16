Even the food on your plate can work like medicines to get rid of diseases. Here's how

Traditional Chinese medicine followed the concept of having a interconnected approach of treating medical conditions – through medicine and a carefully curated diet. This ancient wisdom, passed on through generations, is now helping shape the way we deal with diseases and address them with a collaborative approach to medicines and food. The concept – known as medicine-food homology – is not being explored to create a personalised approach to nutrition and healthcare. Instead of taking pills for every medical condition, we can curate our food plate to include important nutrients to ward off diseases and maintain overall wellbeing. (Unsplash)

A recent study stated that the food we eat can have therapeutic effects on the body – nourishing our health as well as keeping diseases at bay. This approach stands against the Western medicine approach where food and medicine are treated as completely separate domains. With the rise of chronic diseases worldwide, the concept of treating medicine and food as an interconnected approach is picking up momentum.

The study also explains the way there is an essential shift needed from medicinal supplements to conscious food therapy. Instead of taking pills for every medical condition, we can curate our food plate to include important nutrients to ward off diseases and maintain overall wellbeing.

Factors to be considered in medicine-food homology:

The paper also points out the factors that should be kept in mind while designing a collaborative approach of food and medicine to treat medical conditions. Some of the factors are body constitution, health status and genetic makeup. Each medicine-food homology is designed to curate personalised needs of a person. There is no universal approach to this.

The food doesn't just consist of fruits and vegetables. Ancient wisdom states the potential of medicinal herbs, fungi and other botanicals in treating conditions as well as enhancing immunity. These elements have found a way back to our nutritional platter.

Adding foods to the diet

However, the study further states that medicine-food homology is not just about mindlessly adding superfoods to the diet. It also involves other factors such as food combinations, cooking methods and timing and context of meals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.