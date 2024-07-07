In today's competitive world, young people face a myriad of ambitions, expectations and obstacles and whether striving for academic excellence, career advancement or personal development, the quest for success often imposes significant pressures on mental health. In this ever-changing landscape, prioritising mental well-being becomes not merely a suggestion but an essential component for sustainable progress and fulfilment. Balancing ambition and mental health: Essential strategies for young achievers (Image by gpointstudio on Freepik)

Read on as we examine crucial approaches for young aspirants to safeguard their mental health while pursuing their aspirations. By cultivating self-compassion, setting attainable goals, defining boundaries and embracing self-care, young individuals can navigate life's journey with resilience, clarity and equilibrium.

Young achievers planning for different entrance exams can manage their health issues. In today's highly competitive environment, the mental health of individuals gearing up for different competitive exams holds significant significance.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neha Tripathi, Counselling Psychologist at Toprankers, provided invaluable insights into addressing mental health challenges during the exam preparation phase. She stated following things to consider to manage mental health while preparing for competitive exams -

1. Encourage Breaks and Leisure Activities:

Don't underestimate the power of breaks! Schedule them regularly and engage in activities you enjoy. Whether it's painting, playing a sport, or catching up with friends, these moments of leisure will help you unwind, fresh and come back to your studies with renewed focus.

2. Celebrate Achievements:

Acknowledge your progress, big or small. Recognising your achievements will boost your confidence and keep you motivated on the path to success.

3. Promote Healthy Lifestyle Habits:

Emphasise the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, nutritious meals, and sufficient sleep. These habits can improve cognitive function and mood, ultimately enhancing exam performance.

Adding further emphasis, Professor (Dr) Padmakali Banerjee, Vice Chancellor, IILM University Gurugram, offered profound insights into this crucial aspect. According to her “Managing mental equilibrium and dispelling of stress and anxiety are paramount for young achievers for success and happiness in life. For that youngsters must imbibe and inculcate positive thinking and a sense of optimism every step of the way. This is a sustained process that needs to be practiced diligently on a regular basis with maximum sincerity and dedication. Positive thinking brings in positive emotions and optimism that drive the mind to focus on finding solutions and learn constructively from failures instead of dwelling on setbacks and feel disheartened.”

Nishi Khosla, Career Counsellor at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Lucknow, also stressed on the importance of mental health among young achievers. She stated, “In today's fast-paced world, the relentless pursuit of excellence often takes a toll on mental well-being. As individuals strive for success, their psychological health can become collateral damage. Recognising this, schools, colleges, and communities are called upon to create nurturing environments where individuals can openly express their concerns without the fear of judgment. This includes fostering a culture that values mental health as much as academic or professional achievement. Equipping individuals with coping mechanisms is essential. Techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, and stress management provide invaluable tools to navigate the highs and lows of life's journey. Moreover, instilling a growth mindset, where failures are seen as opportunities for growth rather than obstacles, promotes resilience and perseverance.”

She suggested, “Finding a balance between ambition and self-care is key. Setting realistic goals, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and making time for hobbies and relaxation are vital components of this equilibrium. Additionally, encouraging young aspirants to seek support from friends, family, mentors, or mental health professionals is paramount. It's essential to destigmatize failure and embrace imperfection, recognizing them as inherent parts of the human experience. By celebrating one's unique journey and cultivating self-compassion, individuals can build a strong foundation for mental well-being.”

Prioritising mental health alongside personal and professional goals is crucial for overall success and fulfilment. By nurturing supportive environments, teaching coping strategies, and promoting self-care practices, society can empower individuals to thrive in both their endeavours and their well-being.