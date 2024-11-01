Posture and fitness: Exercises to do, what to eat to relieve aches after long hours of festival preparations

The festive season often involves long hours of preparation, from decorating homes to cooking elaborate meals. These activities can lead to poor posture, muscle strain and discomfort. Posture and fitness: Exercises, nutrition tips to relieve aches after long hours of festival preparations (Photo by mindbodygreen)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar Navi Mumbai, recommended that a combination of proper nutrition and targeted exercises can help alleviate these aches and pains. She elaborated -

Understanding the problem

Poor posture: Prolonged sitting or standing in awkward positions can lead to back pain, neck stiffness, and shoulder discomfort.

Prolonged sitting or standing in awkward positions can lead to back pain, neck stiffness, and shoulder discomfort. Muscle strain: Repetitive movements, such as chopping vegetables or hanging decorations, can strain muscles and tendons.

Exercises to relieve aches and pains

1. Stretching:

Neck Stretches: Gently tilt your head to the side, then forward and backward.

Gently tilt your head to the side, then forward and backward. Shoulder Stretches: Reach your arms overhead and interlace your fingers. Gently pull your arms upward.

Reach your arms overhead and interlace your fingers. Gently pull your arms upward. Back Stretches: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and bend forward, reaching for your toes.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and bend forward, reaching for your toes. Hip Flexor Stretches: Lunge forward and bend your front knee while keeping your back heel on the ground.

Regular exercise helps in reducing stress and improving overall health. Even a short walk or a few minutes of stretching can make a big difference.(Pinterest)

2. Strengthening exercises:

Plank: Hold a plank position for as long as you can to strengthen your core.

Hold a plank position for as long as you can to strengthen your core. Wall Push-Ups: Stand facing a wall, place your hands on the wall at shoulder height, and do push-ups.

Stand facing a wall, place your hands on the wall at shoulder height, and do push-ups. Squats: Perform squats to strengthen your legs and core.

Perform squats to strengthen your legs and core. Dumbbell Rows: Use dumbbells to perform rows to strengthen your back muscles.

3. Yoga and Pilates:

These practices can improve flexibility, balance and core strength, helping to alleviate aches and pains.

Yoga exercises help you unwind and manage stress (Image by wavebreakmedia_micro on Freepik)

Nutritional tips

Hydration: Stay hydrated to help prevent muscle soreness and fatigue. Balanced diet: Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats to provide the nutrients needed for muscle repair and recovery. Anti-inflammatory foods: Incorporate foods with anti-inflammatory properties, such as omega-3 fatty acids (found in fish, nuts, and seeds) and antioxidants (found in fruits and vegetables).

By incorporating these exercises and nutritional tips into your routine, you can help alleviate aches and pains associated with long hours of festival preparations and enjoy the festivities to the fullest. Remember, it's important to listen to your body and avoid overexertion.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.