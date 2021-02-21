Experts answer masks, social distancing queries after Covid-19 vaccination
- After nearly a year of being extremely cautious amid Covid-19 pandemic, is it safe to roam around without wearing a mask and forget social distancing when resuming fitness classes, running errands or going grocery shopping after receiving coronavirus vaccine? Here's what the experts have to say
You’re fully vaccinated against the coronavirus — now what? Don’t expect to shed your mask and get back to normal activities right away.
That’s going to be a disappointment, if not a shock, to many people.
In Miami, 81-year-old Noemi Caraballo got her second dose on Tuesday and is looking forward to seeing friends, resuming fitness classes and running errands after nearly a year of being extremely cautious, even ordering groceries online.
“Her line is, ‘I’m tired of talking to the cats and the parrots,’” said her daughter Susan Caraballo. “She wants to do things and talk to people.”
But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t yet changed its guidelines: At least for now, people should follow the same rules as everybody else about wearing a mask, keeping a 6-foot distance and avoiding crowds — even after they’ve gotten their second vaccine dose.
Vaccines in use so far require two doses, and experts say especially don't let your guard down after the first dose.
“You’re asking a very logical question,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, responded when a 91-year-old California woman recently asked if she and her vaccinated friends could resume their mah-jongg games.
In that webcast exchange, Fauci only could point to the CDC's recommendations, which so far are mum about exceptions for vaccinated people getting together. “Hang on,” he told the woman, saying he expected updates to the guidelines as more people get the coveted shots.
What experts also need to learn: The vaccines are highly effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19, especially severe illness and death — but no one yet knows how well they block spread of the coronavirus.
It’s great if the vaccine means someone who otherwise would have been hospitalized instead just has the sniffles, or even no symptoms. But “the looming question,” Fauci said during a White House coronavirus response briefing last week, is whether a person infected despite vaccination can still, unwittingly, infect someone else.
Studies are underway to find out, and hints are starting to emerge. Fauci pointed to recent research from Spain showing the more coronavirus an infected person harbors — what’s called the viral load — the more infectious they are. That’s not surprising, as it’s true with other illnesses.
Some preliminary findings from Israel have suggested people infected after the first vaccine dose, when they're only partially protected, had smaller viral loads than unvaccinated people who got infected. That's encouraging if the findings hold up. Israel has vaccinated a large fraction of its population and scientists worldwide are watching how the outbreak responds as those inoculations increase.
Also critical is tracking whether the vaccines protect against new, mutated versions of the virus that are spreading rapidly in some countries, added Dr. Walter Orenstein, an infectious disease expert at Emory University. He’s been vaccinated and is scrupulously following the CDC guidelines.
There are practical reasons. "It’s hard to tell who got vaccinated and who didn’t if you’re just walking around the grocery store,” noted University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry.
And experts like Wherry get asked, repeatedly: Yes, there are rules for being in public, but what’s safe for Grandma to do at home, with family or close friends, after she’s vaccinated?
Not everyone’s immune system is boosted equally from vaccines — so someone with cancer or the frail elderly may not get as much protection as a robust 70-something.
But most people should feel “more confident about going shopping, for example, or going to see your grandkids, or giving your daughter a hug,” Wherry said.
That's because the chances of a fully vaccinated person getting seriously ill, while not zero, are low.
“Friends coming over for dinner, we should still try to follow the guidelines,” Wherry added. “You never know who is compromised, where the vaccine may not work as well.”
What if the fully vaccinated are exposed to someone who’s infected? The CDC did recently ease those rules: No quarantine as long as the vaccinated person shows no symptoms and it’s been at least two weeks but not longer than three months since their second dose.
Getting on an airplane? Vaccinated or not, the CDC still urges essential travel only.
International travel is an even tougher prospect. Expect countries that already have different quarantine and test requirements to come up with varying post-vaccination guidelines — especially since multiple types of vaccines, some better proven than others, are used around the world. There’s also the concern about carrying those worrisome mutations from one country to another.
Stay tuned for updates to the advice as more people get vaccinated. Meanwhile, don’t underestimate how important it is for the vaccinated to feel less anxiety as they run errands or go to work while still following the public health measures, said Dr. Luciana Borio, a former Food and Drug Administration scientist.
Even with a trip to the grocery store, “there was always this anxiety about, 'Was that the contact that’s going to make me infected?’” Borio said. “That is a very powerful change in one’s living situation.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts answer masks, social distancing queries after Covid-19 vaccination
- After nearly a year of being extremely cautious amid Covid-19 pandemic, is it safe to roam around without wearing a mask and forget social distancing when resuming fitness classes, running errands or going grocery shopping after receiving coronavirus vaccine? Here's what the experts have to say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study found heart damage in Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pregnant Lisa Haydon works out on new cardio machine: Thanks hubby for best gift
- Lisa Haydon recently shared videos of herself working out on her new cardio machine. If you look carefully, you will see that the actor has placed it in her bathroom. The mother-of-two says, "It's the spot least disruptive to the house."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deaths due to anaphylaxis halved despite increase in hospital admissions: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vice President calls for national campaign to promote healthy lifestyle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vegan does body good: Kim Kardashian hails veganism amid divorce with Kanye West
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New coronavirus infections across UK falling: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how you can make swimming pools safer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how too much of coffee can take a toll on your heart health
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aspirin more preferable to prevent blood clots in kids post-surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakul Preet's Yoga post will leave you speechless, here are the asana's benefits
- Rakul Preet recently shared a new fitness post in which the actor can be seen doing a complex asana with ease. We are inspired to exercise this weekend, are you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman's 81-year-old mother is oldest woman to complete Sandakphu trek
- Milind Soman recently shared throwback images and videos from December 2020 when his entire family went for a trek. The fitness enthusiast called it the best kind of social distancing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump, cycling look in black sports bra and tights
- Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon drops mirror selfie, bares baby bump in a black sports bralette and leopard print tights as she gets ready for her indoor cycling workout on the recently received gym equipment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals psychosocial factors may drive peritoneal dialysis patient dropout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddhant Chaturvedi lays fitspiration while kickboxing, beast mode on for Yudhra
- Looking like ‘a man at war’, Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a glimpse of his kickboxing workout as he geared up for Farhan Akhtar’s Yudhra and fitness enthusiasts are impressed. Here are some benefits of the exercise which will lure you to give it a try too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox