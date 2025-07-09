Face feeling too sweaty this monsoon? Know how to humidity-proof your skincare routine based on skin type

Much like the intense seasons of India, oscillating between brutal summer heat and sticky monsoon humidity, the skin on a day-to-day basis around the year is constantly exposed to a wide range of environmental stressors. This calls for a dual skincare focus, adapting to seasonal changes and fine-tuning the skincare along with keeping the long-term skincare goals in mind. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who shared both seasonal skincare goals, along with long-term goals, so that your skin stays healthy and supple all year round. Sweaty face is common during monsoon because of high moisture content in the air.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Skincare while travelling? Dermat shares smart hacks for plane, car and train rides

Seasonal skincare modifications based on skin types

Skin becomes irritated unless proper skincare routine is followed, even in monsoon.(Shutterstock)

Dr Anjana Mohan, MD (DVL), Founder & Chief Dermatologist at Skin Secrets, Kochi, explained how different skin types react to the increased moisture in the air during monsoon. This is where small skincare modifications can go a long way in keeping your skin balanced and comfortable.

Shedding light on the basics, she said, “No matter your skin type, some basic steps help everyone in humid weather: cleanse gently to remove sweat and grime, hydrate with the right kind of moisturiser, and don’t skip sunscreen. With a tailored routine and the right products, your skin can stay comfortable and clear, even on the stickiest days.”

Here are the 4 skin types' monsoon skincare modifications she shared:

1. Oily skin

For those with oily skin, the extra moisture in the air can lead to increased oil production, leaving the face shiny and pores clogged. It might seem tempting to skip moisturiser, but that can make things worse.

Instead, go for a lightweight, oil-free gel that hydrates the skin without feeling heavy or greasy.

2. Dry skin

While oily skin gets greasier, dry skin can still feel tight and uncomfortable, even in humid air. That’s because humidity doesn’t always mean deep hydration.

Dry skin needs moisturisers that do more than sit on the surface. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid to draw in moisture, and emollients that help seal it in. A richer cream at night can make a big difference.

3. Combination skin

Combination skin brings the challenges of both oily and dry types. The T-zone (forehead, nose, chin) might get oily, while the cheeks stay dry. In this case, balance is key.

Use a lightweight moisturiser all over, and add extra hydration only where needed. The goal is to avoid overloading oily areas while still caring for the dry parts.

4. Sensitive skin

For those with sensitive skin, humid conditions can trigger flare-ups due to sweat, pollution, or harsh ingredients. The best approach is to keep things simple.

Choose fewer products, avoid fragrances, and stick to calming ingredients like aloe vera or chamomile to soothe irritation.

Long-term skincare

Address the signs of early anti-ageing with the help of good skincare.(Shutterstock)

Now that you are aware of how to adapt your skincare to seasonal changes, let's shift focus to long-term skin health, with anti-ageing being one of the key areas to pay attention to.

Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra, Chief Dermatologist & Founder, Alive Wellness Clinics, shared with HT Lifestyle how particularly Indians are more vulnerable to age faster, showing signs of ageing like tanning, pigmentation, dullness, and loss of elasticity due to tropical climate, intense sun exposure, high pollution, and genetic predisposition

Speaking more about the early anti-ageing skincare routine to address these issues, he said, “While many chase aggressive treatments, Indian skin benefits most from a mindful, layered approach that blends in-clinic science with at-home consistency. A good anti-ageing routine should begin in your 20s, not with treatments, but with protection. In your 20s and 30s, prevention is key. A broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) is non-negotiable. Pair it with a gentle antioxidant serum, look for Vitamin C, niacinamide, or resveratrol, to fight free radicals and maintain a glow. Lightweight moisturisers with hyaluronic acid help retain hydration without clogging pores. And always remove makeup and grime with a pH-balanced cleanser at night.”

Next, for forties and fifties when the firmer ageing signs show up, Dr Chiranjiv Chhabra suggested, “In your 40s and 50s, skin starts showing deeper signs, loss of firmness, volume, and fine lines. This is when a combination of consistent topical care and targeted in-clinic treatments delivers the best results. At home, it's time to introduce peptides and retinol (used in moderation) to support cell renewal, along with richer moisturisers to restore elasticity and hydration.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.