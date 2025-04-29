Facial oil 101: Skin type match, benefits, how to use and more; ultimate guide for beginners

Whether you're new to skincare or a seasoned enthusiast, facial oils have been the subject of debate for some time, with some loving their benefits while others remaining skeptical. It's overwhelming to understand with so many different take on it. When correctly matched to your skin type, facial oils can hydrate and protect.(Shutterstock)

So we reached out to experts who explain more about facial oil's effectiveness and all the basics you need to evaluate if facial oil is right for you.

Benefits of facial oils

First, let's start with the benefits of facial oil for your skin texture, as it contains fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants. Facial oils are nutrient-rich.

Dolly Shah, Clinical Cosmetologist, shared these key benefits:

• Hydration: Oils help lock in moisture and prevent water loss, especially when layered over serums or moisturisers.

• Barrier support: They strengthen the skin’s natural barrier, protecting against environmental stressors.

• Anti-ageing: Many oils are rich in antioxidants, which help fight free radicals, soften fine lines, and even out skin tone.

• Healing and soothing: Natural oils can calm inflammation, reduce redness, and support skin healing.

Who can use facial oil?

People with dry skin can use facial oils, while acne-prone skin types can avoid or choose very lightweight oils.

The efficiency of facial oil depends on skin type, making facial oil not suitable for everyone. This also puts the mixed reviews in a new light. Instead of getting overwhelmed, let's decode for whom facial oil is more suitable.

Dr. Sushmitha, Dermatologist, Dermatosurgeon, Hair Transplant Surgeon from SPARSH Hospital, Yeswanthpur, Bangalore, explained which skin types facial oil makes most sense to add to their skincare. As per her, the effectiveness of facial oils depends on the specific needs of an individual's skin. Moreover, the right oil can actually enhance the skin’s hydration, elasticity, and overall health."

She elaborated, “Facial oils are more beneficial for dry skin. Such skin types often tend to suffer from impaired barrier function, causing transepidermal water loss (TEWL). Oils enhance the elasticity and smoothness of facial skin by providing essential vitamins, lipids, and fatty acids. Squalane oil, rosehip oil, and argan oil can be beneficial for such skin conditions. It is necessary to know that facial oils are not always beneficial for all skin types. Those with oily or acne-prone skin must not use heavy oils as they clog the pores and worsen the skin conditions. Oils like coconut or olive are highly comedogenic, they must be avoided. Certain skin conditions, like seborrheic dermatitis, can worsen by application of oils as they may feed the yeast, leading to more harm.”

Underrated facial oils

Now that you are aware, let's dive into the facial oils, which are often overlooked yet provide ample benefits. Dolly shared these oils:

1. Rosehip Oil

A true powerhouse, rosehip oil is packed with vitamin A (natural retinol), vitamin C, and essential fatty acids.

It hydrates, fades dark spots, improves texture, and helps reverse signs of sun damage and ageing, all while being non-comedogenic.

Rosehip oil also offers gentle exfoliation over time, promoting a healthy, even glow.

2. Squalane

Often found in moisturisers, squalane is a lightweight, non-comedogenic oil that mimics the skin’s natural sebum.

When used alone in your PM routine, squalane delivers intense moisture and radiance without feeling greasy.

3. Argan Oil

Known for its use in haircare, argan oil is just as effective for skin. It’s rich in vitamin E and essential fatty acids, making it ideal for dry skin.

It softens texture, smooths fine lines, and adds a healthy glow, all without clogging pores.

How to add facial oil to your skincare routine?

Facial oil provides hydration for dry skin type.

Dolly further shared a detailed guide on how to add it to your skincare:

Morning Routine (AM)

• Dry skin: Use a facial oil after sunscreen or mix a few drops with your moisturiser.

• Normal or combination skin: Choose a lightweight oil (like squalane) and mix it into your moisturiser.

• Oily skin: Facial oils are optional in the morning; if you use one, skip moisturiser and go straight to a non-comedogenic oil in tiny amounts.

Tip: Oils in the morning can help give you that “glass skin” glow, but always make sure it’s light enough to sit under SPF and makeup.

Evening Routine (PM)

• Dry skin: Apply oil after moisturiser to seal everything in. You can even slug with it.

• Oily or acne-prone skin: Skip the moisturiser and go straight to a lightweight oil (like rosehip or squalane).

• Normal and combination skin: Use the oil as your final step after moisturiser to lock in hydration.

Other ways to use oils

• Slugging: Use oils as a barrier to seal in products overnight.

• Haircare: Oils like argan or rosehip can be applied to hair strands to add moisture and shine.

• Mix-Ins: Add a drop or two into your foundation or tinted moisturiser for a dewy finish.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.