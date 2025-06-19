Feeling too overwhelmed? 3 stress-relieving herbs that may help manage low moods

Stress is very common in day-to-day life, whether from work, relationships, or simply trying to keep up with everything. All this strain builds up over time, affecting both mental and physical health, leading to burnout, anxiety, or trouble sleeping, and sometimes even more serious health issues. That’s why there’s a growing lookout for different ways to cope with stress, from lifestyle practices like journaling, meditation, to nutrition-based remedies and hacks. There are stress-busting herbs that can also support the body’s ability to manage stress and regulate moods. Ashwagandha is a powerful Ayurvedic herb that offers numerous benefits for overall health and wellness.(Freepik)

Dr Shruthi M Hegde, B.A.M.S, M.D (Ayurveda), Ayurveda Expert at the Discovery Sciences Group, Research & Development Center, Himalaya Wellness Company, Bengaluru, shared with HT Lifestyle how traditional herbs like Ashwagandha, Tagara, and Guduchi can offer natural support for managing stress by affecting the physical response to anxiety and mood regulation.

Here's a detailed guide she shared which covers the 3 herbs and the benefits, frequency and more:

1. Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera):

Ashwagandha helps to improve stress.(Shutterstock)

Benefits:

This herb plays a key role in regulating the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which is our body's main stress response system.

It helps bring down elevated cortisol levels, commonly known as the "stress hormone." That's why you might hear cortisol referred to in that way.

Some research even indicates that Ashwagandha could have GABAergic and serotoninergic effects, meaning it can influence mood-related neurotransmitters and promote relaxation.

Clinical trials reveal that individuals who take Ashwagandha experience a noticeable drop in their perceived stress scale (PSS) scores versus those on a placebo. Ashwagandha may support immune function through its adaptogenic and immunomodulatory properties.

How to consume:

Ashwagandha comes in many different forms, including capsules, tablets, tincture, and powder.

The recommended dose is an extract of typically 500-1000 mg per day, but start as low as tolerated.

Ashwagandha can be mixed with warm milk or a smoothie, or simply taken with water.

Frequency:

Ashwagandha is typically used for a few weeks or months to receive its benefits.

One should always consult a healthcare provider for advice on long-term use.

Who should avoid:

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid taking Ashwagandha.

Anyone with an autoimmune disease or thyroid condition should consult their doctor before taking Ashwagandha.

It can also interact with some medications, so if you are taking any prescribed medications, it is very important to talk to your healthcare provider.

2. Tagara (Valeriana wallichii):

Benefits:

Tagara, or Indian Valerian, is a traditional herb researched for its calming and sedative effects. Tagara works by acting on GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), which is a neurotransmitter that regulates nerve impulses and facilitates relaxation.

Tagara is believed to activate GABA-ergic activity, which may regulate nerve impulses in the brain. It decreases nervous tension and anxiety, promotes relaxation, improves sleep quality, and helps relieve insomnia.

How to consume:

Tagara is generally available in a powder, tablet, or capsule form.

Dosage varies by product, so make sure to follow the dosage instructions on the label.

Frequency:

Tagara can be used as needed for infrequent anxiety or sleep problems.

It is probably not recommended for long-term use, as you would want to speak to a healthcare practitioner first before doing so.

Who should avoid:

Tagara should be avoided by pregnant and breastfeeding women.

It may also interact with some medications, especially sedatives and antidepressants, so be sure to consult your healthcare practitioner if taking prescription medications.

3. Guduchi (Indian Tinospora):

Benefits:

Guduchi plays a role in immune system regulation, which reduces inflammation and increases resistance to infections.

It is also believed to be an adaptogenic, meaning it helps the body deal with stress.

Guduchi enhances immunity, is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce certain types of discomfort associated with inflammation, and enhances liver health.

How to consume:

Guduchi can be consumed in a capsule, tablet, powder, or juice form, and as there are different forms, the dosages differ per product.

Frequency:

Guduchi can be taken daily for health benefits over the long term.

Who should avoid: Pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid Guduchi. Anyone with autoimmune debilitations should consult their doctor before use.

What you should know before having one

Talk to a physician: It's a good idea to talk to your doctor or qualified herbalist before testing any new herbal supplement, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking medications.

It's a good idea to talk to your doctor or qualified herbalist before testing any new herbal supplement, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking medications. Source from quality herbs: Select trusted brands that provide quality standardised extracts for potency and purity.

Select trusted brands that provide quality standardised extracts for potency and purity. Start slow : Start with a low dose and gradually increase it as tolerated, under professional guidance.

: Start with a low dose and gradually increase it as tolerated, under professional guidance. Be patient: It will often take time for herbal remedies to accomplish their purpose. Make sure to be patient, yet consistent in your use.

It will often take time for herbal remedies to accomplish their purpose. Make sure to be patient, yet consistent in your use. Lifestyle changes: Herbal remedies may complement a healthy lifestyle that includes practices like exercise, meditation, yoga, and balanced nutrition.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.